 ChatGPT and Meta AI are the same? We asked WhatsApp, the answer may surprise you | Tech News
Is Meta AI really different from other AI chatbots in the market or is it the same as OpenAI’s ChatGPT? We asked WhatsApp the same question and the answer will surprise you.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 07:57 IST
Meta AI is the AI-powered assistant that is now available in Meta’s suite of apps, but is it really different from OpenAI’s ChatGPT? (HT Tech)

In the last few months, Meta Platforms has been adding more and more artificial intelligence (AI) features to its suite of apps including Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, perhaps to keep up in the AI race against its competitors. Its latest foray into AI comes in the form of Meta AI, an AI-powered chatbot that users can not only converse with but also accomplish tasks such as generating AI images.

Based on Meta's generative text model Llama 2, Meta AI promises a human-like interaction. To accomplish real-time information retrieval for text-based conversations, the tech giant has partnered with Microsoft's Bing. However, is Meta AI really different from other AI chatbots in the market or is it the same as OpenAI's ChatGPT? We asked WhatsApp the same question and the answer will surprise you.

ChatGPT and Meta AI

On WhatsApp, we asked Meta AI “ChatGPT and Meta AI are the same?”

In response, the AI chatbot said “No, ChatGPT and I, Meta AI, are not the same. We are both large language models, but we were developed by different organizations and have distinct architectures, training data, and capabilities.”

Meta's AI chatbot also highlighted the differences between its origin and the datasets used for training.

“ChatGPT is a model developed by OpenAI, a research organization founded by Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and others. It was trained on a massive dataset of text from the internet and can generate human-like responses to a wide range of questions and prompts.

I, Meta AI, was developed by Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook), a technology company that operates several businesses and develops various AI models. My training data is also based on a massive dataset of text from the internet, but it's different from ChatGPT's dataset.”

We also asked Meta AI if it was using ChatGPT to answer questions. To this, Meta AI replied, “I am Meta AI, a separate AI model from ChatGPT. While we're both large language models, we have different architectures, training data, and approaches to generating responses.”

Differences between ChatGPT and Meta AI

The AI chatbot also compared its strengths to that of ChatGPT. It stated that ChatGPT focuses more on creative yet rational responses taking advantage of which users can ask it to generate dialogues, stories and even entire articles. On the other hand, Meta AI is more geared towards providing accurate and relevant information to users, maintaining a more conversational flow.

The AI chatbot also highlighted the difference between its architecture and ChatGPT's. Meta AI said, “I was trained on a massive dataset of diverse text from the internet, books, and other sources, using a technique called transformer-based masked language modeling. This allows me to understand and respond to a wide range of questions and topics.”

While ChatGPT adopts a similar approach, it is a specific AI model which has differences in training data and techniques.

“So, while we share some similarities, I'm a distinct AI model designed to provide accurate and helpful responses to your questions!”, Meta AI added.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 18:51 IST
