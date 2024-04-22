ChatGPT maker OpenAI hires first employee in India- Pragya Mishra; All details you need to know

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research laboratory, has made its inaugural hiring in India with the appointment of Pragya Misra, a seasoned executive with a diverse background spanning technology, communications, and public affairs. Misra, currently serving as the Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller, will assume the role of leading government relations at OpenAI, focusing on public policy affairs and partnerships within the country.

Pragya Mishra- Background and Experience

Pragya Misra brings a wealth of experience to her new role at OpenAI. With a career trajectory marked by prominent positions in renowned tech companies and government relations, Misra has consistently demonstrated her adeptness in navigating complex regulatory landscapes and fostering strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining Truecaller, Misra held the position of Communications Manager for WhatsApp at Meta, the parent company of Facebook. During her tenure, she spearheaded initiatives aimed at combatting misinformation, collaborating across various domains including policy, marketing, and engineering to address critical issues in the digital realm.

Pragya Mishra- Professional Journey

Misra's professional journey encompasses diverse sectors, including consultancy and diplomatic service. She has previously worked with Ernst & Young and the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, honing her skills in stakeholder engagement and advocacy.

Educationally, Misra holds an MBA from the International Management Institute and a degree in commerce from Delhi University. Additionally, she has pursued further studies in bargaining and negotiations at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science.

Pragya Mishra- Beyond the Boardroom

Beyond her corporate endeavors, Pragya Misra is an accomplished athlete and podcaster. As a keen golfer, she has represented India in numerous international tournaments, earning recognition as one of the country's top amateur golfers. Furthermore, Misra hosts the Pragyaan Podcast, where she delves into topics such as meditation and consciousness.

In appointing Pragya Misra to lead its government relations unit in India, OpenAI demonstrates its commitment to engaging with stakeholders and shaping public discourse on artificial intelligence. Misra's multifaceted background and extensive experience position her well to navigate the dynamic regulatory landscape and foster meaningful collaborations in the Indian context. Her appointment heralds a new chapter in OpenAI's engagement with the region, poised to drive impactful initiatives at the intersection of technology and public policy.