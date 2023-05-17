ChatGPT on steroids! You just got empowered

in good news for all those rooting for AI, OpenAI has rolled out a significant update to ChatGPT, enabling the model to connect to the internet. The latest iteration, GPT-4, now incorporates over 70 third-party browser plugins, offering users an expanded range of features. These updates are exclusively available to subscribers of ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan priced at $20 (roughly Rs.1,648) per month.

With the latest ability to access the internet, ChatGPT can now generate more precise and up-to-date responses, even on topics related to recent events. By tapping into the vast pool of online information, the language model can provide intelligent and insightful answers enriched with the latest facts and figures.

Previously, ChatGPT faced difficulties addressing queries regarding recent developments and advancements since it was trained on data only up until 2021. However, the latest version ensures that ChatGPT Plus subscribers can fully leverage this AI-powered generative tool.

Apart from internet browsing capabilities, a ChatGPT Plus subscription offers faster response times, priority access to new features, and uninterrupted service during peak hours. Premium users are also given the choice between utilising GPT-3.5 or GPT-4. Additionally, the integration of third-party browser plugins, including popular platforms like Slack, is expected to enhance productivity through AI-powered assistance.

In the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence, OpenAI remains committed to advancing its large language model. In line with this, Google recently announced improvements to Bard at I/O 2023, reflecting the growing competition in the AI space. OpenAI's continuous efforts to enhance ChatGPT and its other models underscore their commitment to collaboration and accessibility within the AI community.

Furthermore, reports indicate that OpenAI is actively working on a new open-source AI model, emphasising the organisation's dedication to promoting transparency and cooperation in the field of AI.

Big takeaway

In short, By providing ChatGPT with internet browsing capabilities and incorporating third-party plugins, OpenAI has empowered its language model to offer accurate and timely information, benefiting ChatGPT Plus subscribers and furthering the development of AI-driven conversational agents.