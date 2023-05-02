Home Tech News CEO's Warning of ChatGPT Threat Sparks 38% Rout in Edtech Stock

CEO's Warning of ChatGPT Threat Sparks 38% Rout in Edtech Stock

Chegg Inc. plummeted as much as 38% after warning that the ChatGPT tool is threatening growth of its homework-help services, one of the most notable market reactions yet to signs that generative AI is upending industries.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 02 2023, 13:50 IST
The impact of ChatGPT, an OpenAI tool that surged in popularity last year. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
The impact of ChatGPT, an OpenAI tool that surged in popularity last year. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (AFP)
The impact of ChatGPT, an OpenAI tool that surged in popularity last year. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
The impact of ChatGPT, an OpenAI tool that surged in popularity last year. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (AFP)

Chegg Inc. plummeted as much as 38% after warning that the ChatGPT tool is threatening growth of its homework-help services, one of the most notable market reactions yet to signs that generative AI is upending industries.

The company, which offers online guidance for students taking tests and writing essays, also gave revenue and profit forecasts for the current quarter that fell well short of analysts' estimates. Chegg makes much of its money from subscriptions, which start at $15.95 a month, a revenue source that's in peril if students see AI chatbots as an alternative to paying.

The impact of ChatGPT, an OpenAI tool that surged in popularity last year, began to be felt this spring, Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosensweig said in prepared remarks accompanying Chegg's first-quarter earnings Monday.

“In the first part of the year, we saw no noticeable impact from ChatGPT on our new account growth and we were meeting expectations on new sign-ups,” he said. “However, since March we saw a significant spike in student interest in ChatGPT. We now believe it's having an impact on our new customer growth rate.”

The remarks, coupled with the gloomy forecast, sent the shares as low as $10.91 in extended trading. Already, they were down 30% this year, closing at $17.60.

Industries from banking to media and education have pondered the ramifications from generative AI development since OpenAI introduced ChatGPT publicly in November. While investors from the US to China have chased stocks that proclaim they're working on similar models, it's rare for CEOs to attribute their company's underperformance to AI — followed by such a significant selloff.

Rosensweig said that retention rates of existing subscribers remain high, and he vowed to embrace AI “aggressively and immediately.”

“Throughout my career, I have witnessed the most significant technology platform shifts — from the creation of the internet to the explosion of mobile, and the movement of software to the cloud — and we believe that AI is the next big shift.”

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 May, 13:50 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets