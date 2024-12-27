ChatGPT was down for several users, the second time in a month- All details

ChatGPT experienced a global outage again on December 26 with high error rates. Not only ChatGPT, but OpenAI's Sora and API also went down causing a major problem for the users. This is the second major outage in a single month which raises questions about OpenAI's services and why such major errors are occurring back to back. In the recent outage, users were shown a message saying “404 Error, Page Not Found” or “Request is not allowed. Please try again later.” Know more about the recent ChatGPT global outage.

Also read: ChatGPT is now just a call or text away- Here's everything you need to know

ChatGPT global outage

On the OpenAI status page, it was reported that ChatGPT is experiencing a “major outage,” whereas Sora and API were met with a “partial outage.” Several users started reporting their concerns as they were not able to use the tool. Many ChatGPT Pro users were also concerned since they are paying a whopping $200 to access all ChatGPT features. OpenAI also shared an X post acknowledging the error and said “We're sorry for the trouble this is causing. We've identified the issue and have started recovery.” After investigating, OpenAI reported that the error was being caused by an upstream provider and the company said “We are currently monitoring.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: ChatGPT Search now free: How to set it as your default search engine on Google Chrome

On the X platform several ChatGPT users started posting about the global outage, many users posted “ChatGPT us down again back to using my own brain.” While many were also encouraged to use Grok since it was working fine and was free for users. This is not the first time ChatGPT services have experienced a global outage, on December 12, the servers were down and a few days back users were facing sign-up issues with ChatGPT, whereas, Dall-E and the Moderation API were also facing errors.

Also read: ChatGPT down: Top 5 reactions from angry users who paid $200 to OpenAI

Apart from and web version of ChatGPT not working, iPhone users also experienced trouble using Siri's ChatGPT integration feature and it was also showing errors. Therefore, now every time ChatGPT struggles or meets with an error, iPhone users will be restricted from using several features which run on ChatGPT.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!