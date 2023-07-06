Home Tech News Cheating Fallout! UK universities roll out rules on use of generative AI like ChatGPT in class

Cheating Fallout! UK universities roll out rules on use of generative AI like ChatGPT in class

Russell Group’s top universities in the UK have joined hands and designed regulatory guidelines regarding the ethical use of generative AI like ChatGPT in classrooms.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 16:34 IST
Amidst growing concerns about the use of generative AI like ChatGPT in schools and classrooms, UK's top universities have signed a slew of regulatory principles outlining its ethical use. In the past few months, In March, a BestColleges survey revealed that about 43% of students had used ChatGPT or other generative AI applications at least once in their life and about 50% of them said that they had used it to write assignments or exams. This growing issue has led to countries pooling resources to set up guidelines for the use of generative AI, and educational institutions now seem to be doing the same.

Guidelines around generative AI

The Russell Group universities, which include some of the UK's top universities such as the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, and the University of Cambridge, have outlined 5 regulating guidelines for the use of AI in schools and colleges. The idea behind these regulations is to create a balance between the responsible use of generative AI for enhanced learning and skill development, while also preventing its misuse.

The principles that have been set up take into account that while generative AI has many benefits that can help students and teachers in the classrooms, it has some loopholes too, such as plagiarism, AI hallucinations, and bias. Nonetheless, the guidelines encouraging the ethical use of AI in classrooms hint at an attitude shift towards the technology.

In a statement, the Russell Group revealed the 5 regulatory principles that will help in shaping modern learning in classrooms with the inclusion of AI technologies.

Principles around the use of AI

1. Universities will support students and staff to become AI-literate.

2. Staff should be equipped to support students to use generative AI tools effectively and appropriately in their learning experience.

3. Universities will adapt teaching and assessment to incorporate the ethical use of generative AI and support equal access.

4. Universities will ensure academic rigour and integrity is upheld.

5. Universities will work collaboratively to share best practices as the technology and its application in education evolves.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 16:12 IST
