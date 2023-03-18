    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans

    China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans

    Governments are worried TikTok’s owner, ByteDance, might give browsing history or other data about users to China’s government or promote propaganda and disinformation.

    By: AP
    | Updated on: Mar 18 2023, 10:26 IST
    TikTok
    TikTok is one focus of conflicts between China and other governments over technology and security that are disrupting processor chip, smartphone and other industries. (AP)
    TikTok
    TikTok is one focus of conflicts between China and other governments over technology and security that are disrupting processor chip, smartphone and other industries. (AP)

    China appealed Friday to other governments to treat its companies fairly after Britain and New Zealand joined the United States in restricting use of TikTok due to fears the Chinese-owned short video service might be a security risk.

    Governments are worried TikTok's owner, ByteDance, might give browsing history or other data about users to China's government or promote propaganda and disinformation.

    “We call on the countries concerned to recognize the objective facts, effectively respect the market economy” and provide “a non-discriminatory environment" for all companies, said foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

    TikTok is one focus of conflicts between China and other governments over technology and security that are disrupting processor chip, smartphone and other industries.

    Legislators and employees in New Zealand's Parliament will be prohibited from having TikTok 's app on phones, the government said Friday. Britain announced a ban Thursday on TikTok on all government phones.

    In February, the White House told federal agencies to delete TikTok from government-issued mobile devices within 30 days. Congress, the U.S. armed forces and more than half of American state governments prohibit use of the app by their employees.

    India has banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps, including the WeChat message service, on security and privacy grounds.

    The United States also has imposed restrictions on access by Chinese companies to processor chip and other technology on security and human rights grounds.

    The Chinese government accused Washington of spreading false information about TikTok following a report by The Wall Street Journal that U.S. authorities were considering a ban if ByteDance doesn't sell the company.

    The ruling Communist Party blocks most internet users in China from seeing TikTok and thousands of social media and other websites. ByteDance operates a sister short-video service, Douyin, that can be seen in China.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Mar, 10:16 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile