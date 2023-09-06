Home Tech News China to deploy most powerful Wide Field Survey Telescope this month

China to deploy most powerful Wide Field Survey Telescope this month

The telescope was jointly developed by the University of Science and Technology of China and the Purple Mountain Observatory under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 10:06 IST
China WFST
The use of the WFST will greatly improve China's near-Earth object monitoring and early warning capabilities, says Lou Zheng, chief engineer of the observatory's Qinghai observation station. (REUTERS)
China WFST
China will soon put into operation a wide-field survey telescope, set to be the most powerful sky survey telescope in the Northern Hemisphere, that will help scientists monitor dynamic astronomical events and carry out the time domain astronomical observation research, the official media reported on Tuesday.

The telescope will likely start operation in mid-September, helping scientists monitor the dynamic astronomical events and carrying out the time domain astronomical observation research, according to the observatory, Xinhua news agency reported.

Measuring 2.5 meters in diameter, the Wide Field Survey Telescope (WFST) is now the largest time-domain survey facility in the Northern Hemisphere, it said.

"After the WFST becomes fully operational, we can use it to detect some very faint and distant celestial signals, including those from distant galaxies and galaxy clusters outside the Milky Way," said Lou Zheng, chief engineer of the observatory's Qinghai observation station.

It will become the most powerful sky survey telescope in the Northern Hemisphere, said Kong Xu, the project's chief designer at the University of Science and Technology of China.

"The use of the WFST will greatly improve China's near-Earth object monitoring and early warning capabilities."

In 2022, the telescope was nicknamed after the ancient Chinese philosopher Mozi, or Micius, who is said to be the first in history to conduct optical experiments.

Construction of the telescope project started in July 2019 in Lenghu Town, which has an average altitude of approximately 4,000 meters. The town is also known as China's "Mars Camp" due to its eerily eroded desert landscape that resembles the surface of the red planet.

The Lenghu area has the advantages of the plateau region's clear night skies, stable atmospheric conditions, dry climate, and less artificial light pollution, meaning it has the potential to become one of the best sites for stargazing in the Eurasian continent.

Since 2020, Lenghu has attracted 11 scientific research institutions and 12 telescope projects, with a total investment of 2.7 billion yuan (about 370 million US dollars).

On completion, the town will become the largest astronomical observation base in Asia, said the observatory.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 09:57 IST
