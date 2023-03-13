    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News China uses TikTok for disinformation campaign in Taiwan

    China uses TikTok for disinformation campaign in Taiwan

    China uses "united front" tactics, cognitive warfare and infiltration campaigns to divide Taiwanese society, and tries to sabotage the relationship between Taiwan and like-minded countries.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 11:30 IST
    TikTok
    China uses TikTok for disinformation campaign in Taiwan. (AFP)
    TikTok
    China uses TikTok for disinformation campaign in Taiwan. (AFP)

    China uses influencers to spread disinformation in Taiwan through social media such as TikTok and YouTube, aimed at creating suspicion and sabotaging Taiwan-US relations, reported Taipei Times.

    However, a government official said that it is difficult for Taiwan to assign an agency to regulate online activities.

    In an effort to prevent the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from using TikTok to spread disinformation and threaten national security, the Cabinet late last year called for cross-ministerial meetings, but such meetings have not yet been held due to the Cabinet reshuffle this year, the government official said on condition of anonymity, reported Taipei Times.

    The Cabinet led by former premier Su Tseng-chang banned the use of short video platform Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, on government devices, but there has been no further discussion about other methods to combat threats since the Cabinet reshuffle in January, the official said.

    The issue involves free speech censorship and content management, so the government must be very careful, the official said, adding that the EU also began banning TikTok on government devices, reported Taipei Times.

    Taiwan is still evaluating the issue, while referencing the methods adopted by other countries, they said.

    There is a government authority supervising radio and television broadcast content, but with the draft "digital intermediary service act" suspended, there is no government authority monitoring online activities, the official added.

    Asked if the Ministry of Digital Affairs could become the authority to manage the issue, the official said the Information and Communication Security Management Act and the Personal Data Protection Act cover the operations of several ministries, so it is difficult for only one agency to regulate online activity, reported Taipei Times.

    China uses "united front" tactics, cognitive warfare and infiltration campaigns to divide Taiwanese society, and tries to sabotage the relationship between Taiwan and like-minded countries.

    Earlier, the White House gave government agencies 30 days to ensure that TikTok is not on any federal devices and systems.

    Several states, including Maryland, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Texas, have passed similar legislation banning government agencies from using TikTok over security concerns.

    More than 30 US states, Canada and European Union policy institutions have also banned TikTok from being loaded onto state-owned devices.

    The Canadian government blocked the short-form video app TikTok from official electronic devices.

    According to CNN, Government-issued devices will be blocked from downloading TikTok, and existing installations of the app will be removed, according to the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 10:37 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4