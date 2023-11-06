Chinese govt green lights Ant Group’s Bailing LLM

The artificial intelligence (AI) industry is booming and we're seeing rapid developments in the field. In a new development, Chinese technology conglomerate Alibaba on Monday announced that its affiliate company Ant Group has received approval from the Chinese government to launch products based on its AI Large Language Model (LLM) called Bailing, Reuters reported. Know about this latest development in the field of AI.

Alibaba has been one of the most prominent names when it comes to AI in recent times. The company has launched many AI products recently and is set to further bolster its portfolio with the introduction of Bailing-powered applications by Ant Group. For the unaware, companies in China must seek regulatory approval from the government before their products are made publicly available. As part of this clearance, companies must submit to security assessments.

AI push

In August, Alibaba launched two AI models - Qwen-VL and Qwen-VL-Chat. Both models are open source, allowing developers around the world to utilize them. The Qwen-VL-Chat bot is capable of carrying out more complex conversations than its predecessor and it can answer a multitude of questions. It can also generate images from image inputs. On the other hand, Qwen-VL can create captions for images and respond to open-ended questions.

In September, Ant Group unveiled its new financial large language model (LLM) at the INCLUSION 2023 conference. The company also unveiled two other AI programs - Zhixiaobao 2.0, an AI financial assistant for consumers, and Zhixiaobao 1.0, an AI business assistant for industry professionals.

In the same month, the company that it had opened up its AI model called Tongyi Qianwen to the public after receiving regulatory approval for the same. Alibaba also announced that it has reached cooperation agreements with companies such as Oppo, Taobao, and DingTalk, which will use the Tongyi Qianwen to train their own AI models.

Now, Ant Group's upcoming products based on its Bailing LLM could help the company further push the boundaries of artificial intelligence and expand its market share in the industry.