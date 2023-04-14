Home Tech News Class 3-pass man held for Rs. 1.68 cr cyber fraud: UP police

Class 3-pass man held for Rs. 1.68 cr cyber fraud: UP police

The fraudster used Facebook to network with gullible people associated with pharmaceutical productions and represented himself as a middle-man who lured them with good monetary returns, they said.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Apr 14 2023, 11:37 IST
Facebook
During preliminary questioning, Mishra told police that he hails from Ballia and is educated till Class 3 but has been engaged in online frauds for which he used social media platforms like Facebook, the inspector said. (Unsplash)
Facebook
During preliminary questioning, Mishra told police that he hails from Ballia and is educated till Class 3 but has been engaged in online frauds for which he used social media platforms like Facebook, the inspector said. (Unsplash)

A 38-year-old man with formal education till Class 3 has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh's Cyber Crime police over Rs. 1.68 crore fraud with a businessman on the pretext of trade with a Canadian firm, officials said on Thursday.

The fraudster used Facebook to network with gullible people associated with pharmaceutical productions and represented himself as a middle-man who lured them with good monetary returns, they said.

The accused was arrested from Ballia district by a team of Cyber Crime police station, Noida, which was investigating the case lodged over the complaint of the businessman, who lives in Omaxe NRI City in Greater Noida in February 2021, according to the police.

“Accused Durga Prasad Mishra alias Rajeet Mishra, along with his partners, had posed as a middle-man for a Canada-based pharmaceutical company. Mishra told the complainant that this Canadian firm required 'curvin nuts', an expensive product used for manufacturing of some medicines. If he could procure the product, they would sell it to the Canadian company at a good margin,” Inspector Reeta Yadav, in-charge of Cyber Crime police station here, said.

“However, there was no such Canadian company in reality. The whole story of the product requirement was to lure the complainant, who got trapped in the concocted story and ended up losing Rs. 1.68 crore,” Yadav said.

The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery of documents) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act and after investigation, the police arrested Mishra who was hiding in Ballia, she added.

During preliminary questioning, Mishra told police that he hails from Ballia and is educated till Class 3 but has been engaged in online frauds for which he used social media platforms like Facebook, the inspector said.

“The accused said he floated a company named DP Enterprises in 2018 in Ankleshwar, Gujarat along with two more partners – Sachin alias Lallan Pandey and Santosh Tiwari. For this company they had opened a current bank account in which the fraudulently earned money was transferred,” she added.

According to police, so far, transactions worth Rs. 30 lakh have been found in this account from different sources.

Cyber official S P Singh said further investigation in the case is underway and searches are on to arrest other partners of accused Mishra.

The accused was on Thursday produced in a court here that sent him judicial custody, police said.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Apr, 11:36 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets