Icon
Home Tech News Crypto markets: Bitcoin’s 160 pct Rebound in 2023 Is a Gamble on ETF ‘Demand Shock’

Crypto markets: Bitcoin’s 160 pct Rebound in 2023 Is a Gamble on ETF ‘Demand Shock’

The sense of doom that gripped crypto markets at the end of 2022 following a $1.5 trillion wipeout has 12 months later given way to a very different sentiment: avarice.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 24 2023, 07:10 IST
Icon
3 ways to keep your cloud resources safe from Cryptojacking
Bitcoin
1/5 To perform it, threat actors exploit compromised credentials through various means. This highlights the need for users to implement common best practices like credential hygiene and cloud hardening.   (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 Microsoft Security recommends adopting the following practices to prevent cloud cryptojacking:  (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 Multi-Factor Authentication: Tenant administrators should ensure that MFA is in use comprehensively across all accounts. This is especially important if the account has virtual machine contributor privileges. Users should also be discouraged from reusing passwords across services.  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 Risk-based sign-in behaviors and conditional access policies : Monitoring risky user alerts and tuning detections that take advantage of security information help prevent these attacks. Risk-based conditional access policies can be designed to require multifactor re-authentication, enforce device compliance, force the user to update their password, or outright block the authentication. In many cases, policies such as these can be disruptive enough to provide security teams with enough time and signal to respond or alert the legitimate user to an issue before the resource abuse begins. (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Separation of privileged roles : In most resource abuse cases that Microsoft Incident Response has investigated, the initially compromised user is over privileged in some way. Thus, it is good practice to limit the number of accounts that have the virtual machine contributor role. In addition, accounts with this role should be protected by MFA and Conditional Access where possible.    (Pexels)
Bitcoin
icon View all Images
Bitcoin stormed back with a more than 160% advance this year that added some $530 billion to its market capitalization. (REUTERS)

The sense of doom that gripped crypto markets at the end of 2022 following a $1.5 trillion wipeout has 12 months later given way to a very different sentiment: avarice. 

Bitcoin stormed back with a more than 160% advance this year that added some $530 billion to its market capitalization. In its wake, myriad smaller tokens ranging from Sam Bankman-Fried-backed Solana to dog- and frog-themed memecoins took off as investors embraced risk again. An investor who bought $100,000 of Solana at the start of 2023 would now be sitting on a more than $800,000 gain. 

Underpinning much of the bonanza is optimism that US regulators will soon give their first blessing for an exchange-traded fund that invests directly in Bitcoin. Investors will find out by Jan. 10 if that bet, which crypto bulls consider a near-certain winner, pans out.  

“The approval of the spot ETFs is going to be a major catalyst, it's going to definitely drive a demand shock” as mainstream investors currently lack a “high bandwidth, compliant” investment channel for the token, Michael Saylor, co-founder of Bitcoin holder MicroStrategy Inc., said on Bloomberg Television. 

Digital-asset markets still have plenty of detractors who argue cryptocurrencies are fundamentally worthless and a haven for criminals. Binance, the largest exchange, in November agreed to pay a $4.3 billion fine for a range of violations and Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao was forced to step down. Bankman-Fried has been jailed for fraud at FTX, and liquidity has yet to fully recover from the collapse of his empire.

Here are a selection of charts showing how crypto fared in 2023.

Bitcoin's rally this year topped stocks and gold. Supporters say a quadrennial event due in 2024 known as the halving — or halvening — will curb supply growth, providing a prop for the token alongside potential ETF demand. The dominant cryptocurrency is still trading well below its November 2021 record of almost $69,000.

Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Platforms Inc., top US crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. and software-company-turned-Bitcoin-investor MicroStrategy all jumped as crypto markets recovered. Coinbase's almost 400% gain weathered a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly running an unregistered platform, an accusation the company contests.

Bitcoin derivatives saw a burst of activity in 2023. Bitcoin options open interest on Deribit — the largest crypto options exchange — exceeded $16 billion for the first time in December, according to CCData. Bitcoin futures open interest also hit landmark levels at CME Group, which is now vying with Binance to be the top marketplace for such instruments.

The decentralized finance sector has yet to recover from the more than $40 billion collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin project in 2022. One exception is liquid staking, where the total value of locked assets rose to a record this year, data from DefiLlama show. Liquid staking protocols offer easier access to the rewards earned when tokens are pledged to help operate blockchains. Staking grew in popularity on Ethereum after the network's Shanghai update in April.

Weekly trading volumes for nonfungible tokens — digital collectibles — have climbed off lows of less than $50 million in October, reaching about $180 million this month, according to figures from Nansen. But they are a fraction of the $1.8 billion peak seen in 2022, suggesting crypto generally has much work to do to reignite the level of interest the sector attracted during the pandemic, when the world was awash with stimulus.

While Bitcoin's price has jumped, the crypto market still shows scars from the collapse of Bankman-Fried's FTX platform and his trading house Alameda Research in November 2022. The wipeout contributed to a drop in liquidity, making the token harder to trade. 

Market depth, or the crypto market's ability to shoulder relatively large orders without unduly impacting prices, illustrates the problem. The daily value of trades falling within 1% of the mid-price of Bitcoin on centralized exchanges has dropped 55% to about $680 million from as much as $1.5 billion in April last year, Kaiko data shows.

There have been big shifts in the market share of crypto exchanges this year. Binance remains the largest venue but its share of spot trading fell to about 44% by mid-December from over 65% at the start of 2023, according to Kaiko. Asia-focused platforms like Upbit, Bybit and OKX picked up much of the business Binance lost.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Dec, 07:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon