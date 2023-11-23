Icon
Home Tech News Crypto needs a killer app more than a chastened Binance

Crypto needs a killer app more than a chastened Binance

Many digital currency purists want to reduce the coercive power of government and big finance, not get in bed with them — and certainly not on their terms.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 23 2023, 12:18 IST
Icon
Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (C) leaves the U.S. District Court on November 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Zhao pleaded guilty to a money-laundering charge. (AFP)
Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (C) leaves the U.S. District Court on November 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Zhao pleaded guilty to a money-laundering charge. (AFP)

Here's a question few of us will ever have to answer. Would you rather have $23 billion living in the United Arab Emirates with no US extradition treaty, or sacrifice a chunk of your wealth and perhaps spend 18 months behind bars to resolve all your issues with the US Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission?

Binance Holdings Ltd. CEO Changpeng Zhao appears to have chosen the latter. We don't know all the details of the deal — most importantly the length of time, if any, Zhao must spend in prison — but it appears to clear the way for Binance to continue as the world's largest crypto exchange and for Zhao to keep his top-100 status on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

I see a major risk that the deal itself, as well as the strengthened controls it will require, will taint Binance among many of its customers, especially outside the US. People who want US-compliant crypto exchanges have established alternatives such as Coinbase Global Inc.

The larger issue is the relationship between the traditional and crypto financial systems. Nearly all the news coverage of crypto focuses on the frontier, where people exchange fiat for crypto currencies, or trade crypto assets to earn fiat currency profits, or raise fiat cash for crypto projects, or use crypto to buy conventional goods and services. This is no doubt due to the excitement and conflict and crime and punishment and fortunes won and lost. 

But it's a skewed perspective since it misses the much bigger story of relatively peaceful and steady development of crypto protocols that do not require any interaction with the traditional financial or legal system. Hot areas are projects in the Metaverse, Web 3.0, Layer 2 and Layer 3, and don't count out DeFi despite the setbacks of 2022. While all of those things have technical definitions, they're thrown around loosely as buzzwords, more useful for marketing and hype than categorizing and tracking actual projects. But there is real progress in all those things, and more. (Disclosure: I am an active crypto investor, and have venture capital investments and advisory relations with crypto companies.)

Binance grew up on the frontier, navigating murky and inconsistent regulations in multiple jurisdictions, satisfying customers while angering regulators. It appears to have now chosen to reconstitute itself in civilized and known territory on the legal side of the border. US regulators appear to be ready to accept it as a legal immigrant. Along with other settlements this year and expected developments such as SEC approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, this suggests a negotiated truce between regulators and people who want to move fiat currencies in and out of crypto. The watchdogs of the financial sector seem ready to allow transfers if effective safeguards against fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and sanctions violations can be put in place.

Many old-time crypto purists — and I lean in this direction — are skeptical of this. We think the future of crypto is divorced from traditional finance, that the protocols that will revolutionize society will not be funded with fiat cash, and their value will not be easily translated into fiat. Many people in crypto want to reduce the coercive power of government and big finance, not get in bed with them, and certainly not get in bed on their terms.

But there are many others in crypto who welcome peace on the frontier, with clarified rules. One reason is they think this will reduce fraud and the enabling of crimes from ransomware to terrorism. Another is that it will lower the cost of fiat capital to underwrite crypto projects and increase the fiat currency value that can be extracted from successful ones. But perhaps the biggest reason is it will allow honest people to follow safe-harbor provisions to work in crypto without fear of prosecution.

There is a parallel split on the regulatory side between people who want to bring crypto into the existing legal regime, and those who prefer to isolate crypto from fiat money as much as possible. Zhao's deal with US regulators appears to be a victory for the former group. If the deal satisfies both sides, we can expect other crypto frontier gunslingers to come in from the cold.

The future of crypto will be determined by the technology, not by billionaires and lawyers negotiating over frontier real estate. If crypto comes up with the “killer app” that will convince hundreds of millions of people to learn real crypto — not just holding cryptocurrencies in portfolios or speculating in NFTs — then it will take off on its own, without needing to ask regulators for permission or traditional investors for capital. Without a killer app, crypto will remain a useful technical tool for niche projects and true believers. There won't be enough economic value in it to interest lawyers or most investors.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Nov, 12:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon