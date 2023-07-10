CUET PG 2023 answer key soon: Here’s how to download online

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the answer key for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023. Although the exact date and time of the answer key release have not been announced yet, it is expected to be available shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the answer key. The CUET PG 2023 Answer Key will be published on the official website, and candidates will have a specified period to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key during the objection window, which will open simultaneously with the release of the answer key. The official website should be used to submit objections.

To download the CUET PG 2023 answer key online, follow these steps:

1. Go to the CUET PG official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the link labeled 'CUET PG Answer Key 2023'.

3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

4. The CUET PG 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print it for future reference.

Here's the marking scheme for CUET PG 2023:

Each question carries four marks.

Correct responses will receive four marks each.

Incorrect responses will result in a deduction of one mark from the total score.

Unanswered or unattempted questions will not be graded.

After the process of challenging the CUET PG answer key, if there are multiple correct options or changes in the key, only candidates who answered correctly according to the revised final answer key will be awarded marks. In the event of a question being dropped due to a technical error, full marks will be given to all candidates, regardless of whether they attempted it or not.