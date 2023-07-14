CUET Result 2023 online soon: Know how to check and 5 apps to prepare

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 between July 15 to 17, according to the UGC chief. However, the exact time of result declaration is yet to be confirmed. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results on the official website— cuet.samarth.ac.in. Notably, if you are among those who are looking at taking this exam in the future and want to prepare well for it, then we list here 5 apps too that can help you.

CUET UG commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 23. Originally scheduled to end on May 31, the exams were extended until June 23. The provisional answer key was initially released on June 29 but was later revised and re-published on July 3 due to multiple errors pointed out by students. The revised version of the provisional answer key excluded a total of 333 questions. The UGC chief recently stated that the results will be announced by July 15.

This year, there has been a significant increase in the number of registrations for CUET UG, with nearly 13.99 lakh students signing up compared to the previous year. Out of the total candidates, 6.51 lakh are female and 7.48 lakh are male.

For those who were unable to secure admission this year, here are the top apps that can significantly assist in preparing for CUET 2024:

Byju's offers a variety of learning features, including interactive video lessons, quizzes, and practice tests. It also provides a personalised learning plan to track your progress.

2. SWAYAM

Swayam provides online classes via its website and mobile app. To access the courses, users must first register. It also offers proctored tests for a modest price.

3. Adda247

Adda247 provides comprehensive study material for CUET, including video lectures, mock tests, and previous year's question papers. It also features a community forum where students can ask questions and seek help from peers.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy offers live and recorded video lectures from top educators. It also provides a test series and a question bank with over 10,000 questions.

5. Prepladder

Prepladder offers various learning features, such as video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year's question papers. It also includes a doubt-solving forum where students can receive assistance from experts.

By utilising these apps, students can enhance their learning experience and improve their chances of success in any entrance exam. Explore these preparation apps to excel in your career aspirations!

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the CUET UG Result 2023 online for those who appeared this year:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CUET UG 2023 result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG result 2023 and keep a printout for future reference.