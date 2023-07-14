Home Tech News CUET Result 2023 online soon: Know how to check and 5 apps to prepare

CUET Result 2023 online soon: Know how to check and 5 apps to prepare

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 13:40 IST
5 High Paying Tech Jobs in 2023 and apps to get help from
image caption
1/5 cybersecurity professionals :The demand for cybersecurity professionals is expected to continue growing due to the increasing threats and data breaches. Cybersecurity analysts play a crucial role in this landscape by investigating security incidents, implementing security policies, monitoring systems for vulnerabilities, and addressing security concerns. Simplilearn app can be used to master Cybersecurity. (Pixabay)
Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful 
2/5 Cloud architects : They have become vital in the IT industry as cloud computing dominates the technology landscape. They assess organizational requirements, select appropriate cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and design scalable, secure, and cost-effective cloud architectures. To learn cloud architecture, Cloud Academy app can be very useful  (Pexels)
image caption
3/5 DevOps engineers : They bridge the gap between software development and operations. Their focus is on improving team collaboration and streamlining software delivery processes. They automate tasks, manage infrastructure deployment, and maintain software development and deployment pipelines. Github app is helpful for DevOps engineers  (Pexels)
image caption
4/5 AI ethics specialists : With the widespread integration of AI in various industries, the need for AI ethics specialists has emerged. These experts address ethical dilemmas, bias and privacy issues, and the social implications associated with AI systems. Coursera app has many courses for AI specialization.  (Pexels)
image caption
5/5 Data privacy officers: They are essential in ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. They develop privacy policies, implement security measures, and manage data breach incidents as organizations increasingly prioritize data protection. To learn about data science, one can choose UpGrad app.  (Pexels)
CUET 2023
View all Images
Candidates who appeared for the exam can soon check their results on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. (Pexels)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 between July 15 to 17, according to the UGC chief. However, the exact time of result declaration is yet to be confirmed. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results on the official website— cuet.samarth.ac.in. Notably, if you are among those who are looking at taking this exam in the future and want to prepare well for it, then we list here 5 apps too that can help you.

CUET UG commenced on May 21 and concluded on June 23. Originally scheduled to end on May 31, the exams were extended until June 23. The provisional answer key was initially released on June 29 but was later revised and re-published on July 3 due to multiple errors pointed out by students. The revised version of the provisional answer key excluded a total of 333 questions. The UGC chief recently stated that the results will be announced by July 15.

This year, there has been a significant increase in the number of registrations for CUET UG, with nearly 13.99 lakh students signing up compared to the previous year. Out of the total candidates, 6.51 lakh are female and 7.48 lakh are male.

For those who were unable to secure admission this year, here are the top apps that can significantly assist in preparing for CUET 2024:

1. Byju's

Byju's offers a variety of learning features, including interactive video lessons, quizzes, and practice tests. It also provides a personalised learning plan to track your progress.

2. SWAYAM

Swayam provides online classes via its website and mobile app. To access the courses, users must first register. It also offers proctored tests for a modest price.

3. Adda247

Adda247 provides comprehensive study material for CUET, including video lectures, mock tests, and previous year's question papers. It also features a community forum where students can ask questions and seek help from peers.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy offers live and recorded video lectures from top educators. It also provides a test series and a question bank with over 10,000 questions.

5. Prepladder

Prepladder offers various learning features, such as video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year's question papers. It also includes a doubt-solving forum where students can receive assistance from experts.

By utilising these apps, students can enhance their learning experience and improve their chances of success in any entrance exam. Explore these preparation apps to excel in your career aspirations!

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the CUET UG Result 2023 online for those who appeared this year:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the "CUET UG 2023 result" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Type in your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the CUET UG result 2023 and keep a printout for future reference.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 13:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets