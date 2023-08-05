Home Tech News Curbs on laptop, PC imports to check IT hardware with in-built security loopholes

Curbs on laptop, PC imports to check IT hardware with in-built security loopholes

The government has imposed a licensing requirement for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers to guard against IT hardware coming in with in-built security loopholes that may potentially endanger sensitive personal and enterprise data.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 05 2023, 07:23 IST
HP announces BIG discounts on latest laptops for students; HP Victus 16, HP Omen 16, more
image caption
1/5 HP Omen Series (Omen 16, Omen Transcend 16, and Omen 17): The company is offering 10 percent cashback of up to Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 15000 with leading banks. You can avail HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 999 when purchasing an Omen device. (Amazon)
HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus.
2/5 HP Victus 16: You get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4,000 with leading banks on the purchase of new Victus laptops. While purchasing Victus laptops you can buy a HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Victus. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 HP Envy x360 15: The newly launched Envy laptops come with enticing cashback offers. You can get 10 percent cashback up to  Rs. 10000 and 15 percent cashback up to Rs. 150000 with all major banks. You can also get the HyperX Solocast USB microphone worth Rs. 7527 at Rs. 1,999 when purchasing an Envy laptop. You can get benefits up to Rs. 6,000 through HP Switch.
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion: On the purchase of new Pavilion laptops you get 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 4000 with leading banks. Additionally, HP Switch offers benefits up to Rs. 3000 on exchanging an older HP laptop while purchasing a Pavilion. (Amazon )
image caption
5/5 HP 14/15: you can get up to 5 percent cashback from the leading banks. Alternatively, you can get a flat 1500 cashback with select NBFC partners.  (Amazon)
Laptop ban
View all Images
Restrictions were placed on the import of laptops, tablets and servers by the Indian government on Thursday. (Reuters)

The government has imposed a licensing requirement for the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers to guard against IT hardware coming in with in-built security loopholes that may potentially endanger sensitive personal and enterprise data, top sources said.

With India having sufficient capacity for IT hardware devices manufacturing, the requirement of purchasers needing permission to import laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra-small computers and servers will not in any way hit domestic availability, sources aware of the thinking behind the government move said.

Sources said the government is committed to ensuring that the Internet in India is 'open, safe and trusted and accountable' for all users. With the expansion of the Internet and more and more Indians coming online, the possibility of citizens being exposed to user harm and criminality has also increased. Various incidents of cybersecurity threats have also been reported.

The inbuilt security loopholes like hardware backdoors and firmware malware in IT hardware may be potentially endangering sensitive personal and enterprise data, they said, adding providing secure hardware is the foundation for security.

The government has introduced this policy condition in order to protect the security interest of the country and its citizens, they said.

Electronics and Information Technology

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a tweet said the objective behind the move was to "ensure trusted hardware and systems, reduce import dependence and increase domestic mfg of this category of products".

"This is not at all abt license raj - It is about regulating imports to ensure trusted and verifiable systems AND ensuring India tech eco-system uses trusted and verified systems only that are imported and/or domestically manufactured trusted systems/products," he added.

According to sources, the non-tariff barrier is not a ban on imports. Companies/traders can import IT hardware devices after obtaining a valid license from DGFT.

DGFT has prepared a portal, and companies/traders can apply online for getting a license. It is expected that DGFT will issue a license within 3/4 days if details are filled in properly.

Goods/consignments in transit will be allowed without an import license.

The import curbs imposed on laptops and computers would help bridge India's trade deficit with China and promote domestic manufacturing, a senior government official said on Friday.

The official said that the move would also help electronic companies to start manufacturing these devices in India rather than only assembling them.

"The intent behind this is to promote Make in India and to attract investments within the country so that more and more companies can come to India and produce here. We want the iPhone model to be replicated in the laptop and PC (personal computer) segment," the commerce and industry ministry official said.

When asked if the decision would increase prices in the local markets, the official said there is an access capacity in India because of the imports, particularly from China, so there would not be any price rise.

"Imports are impacting their business plans, so the move will help them to produce," the official said, adding imports of most of these items are coming from China, and there is a trade imbalance with that country.

"So we want to address that trade imbalance. Let the production take place rather than imports," the official said.

Prior to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade notification of August 3, regulations allowed companies to import laptops freely.

The notification, however, gives exceptions to certain categories, including the import of one laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, or ultra-small form factor computer coming as part of baggage allowance.

Also, imports of 20 IT devices per consignment for R&D, testing, benchmarking and evaluation as well as imports for repair and re-export, and for product development purposes are also exempt. Re-import of goods repaired abroad, and devices coming as essential parts of capital goods are also exempt.

Sources said India has sufficient capacity for IT hardware devices and to further boost domestic manufacturing and create an economy of scale for IT hardware, the government has notified production linked incentive scheme 2.0 in May this year, which will ultimately result in further lowering of the prices for IT hardware products.

In PLI 2.0 IT Hardware Scheme, 44 companies have already been registered as of July 31. Companies can submit applications till 30th August 2023.

After this Non-Tariff Barrier, IT Hardware OEMs or EMS players will recalculate their yearly production targets understanding that imports will almost stop (by around 93 per cent) in four years' time.

As per information, except for Apple, all other big IT hardware companies, like Dell, HP, HPE, Lenovo, ASUS, ACER, Intel, and local brands are participating directly or through EMS players in PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware scheme, sources said.

The government has been promoting local manufacturing and discouraging imports under the 'Make in India' plan.

India's electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, stood at USD 19.7 billion in the April to June period, up 6.25 per cent year-on-year.

In 2022-23, personal computer, including laptop, imports stood at USD 5.33 billion in 2022-23.

The basic customs duties on laptop, PC and similar products in India is zero. India cannot increase this duty as it has committed to zero duty on computers and many IT-related products by signing an Information Technology Agreement (ITA) in 1997.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Aug, 07:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets