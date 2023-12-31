Icon
Home Tech News Dangerous QR code scam targets devotees ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya; know how to avoid

Dangerous QR code scam targets devotees ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya; know how to avoid

The spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has highlighted a scary QR code scam that is targeting devotees ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration event in Ayodhya. Know how it works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 31 2023, 19:34 IST
Icon
QR code
A new QR code scam has surfaced that is aiming to steal money from victims pretending to collect donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Pixabay)
QR code
A new QR code scam has surfaced that is aiming to steal money from victims pretending to collect donations for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Pixabay)

On the last day of the year, a new online scam has surfaced which is trapping many innocent people. On January 16, the inauguration ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will begin, with the consecration of Ram Lalla scheduled for January 22. Ahead of the big event, some bad actors are asking people for donations by pretending to be representatives of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust constituted to look after the construction and management of the Ram Mandir. These scammers are pulling off a QR code scam where they share a fake QR code to transfer the money to their own accounts.

Raising awareness about the QR code scam, the spokesperson of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vinod Bansal took to X, where he posted about this dangerous scam. He said, “Beware! Some people are trying to cheat money by making fake IDs in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. @HMOIndia @CPDelhi @dgpup @Uppolice should take immediate action against such people. @ShriRamTeerth has not authorized anybody to collect funds for this occasion” (roughly translated).

QR code scam targets devotees

Bansal also shared screenshots of such QR codes that were being shared on social media platforms such as Facebook by fake pages pretending to be part of the official trust. But upon scanning the code, you can see the name of the account holder is completely different than what the scammers claimed on their posts.

The VHP leader revealed that the organization has filed a formal complaint with the Director General and Inspector General of Police in UP. He said that he hoped the authorities would “take immediate steps in the matter of faith”.

The official complaint mentioned, “A miscreant by the name of Abhishek Kumar is seeking funds for Ayodhya Temple Development and using social media to spread such false information. He has posted the UPI QR codes in Facebook groups with the line “Ram mandir Ayodhya Chanda pradarshan karen”. On scanning the QR code, UPI will direct the user to the UPI ID with the name Manisha Nallabelly”.

How to avoid QR code scams

1. Never scan a QR code from social media platforms or somewhere random on the internet. Always verify the antecedents.

2. Whenever you scan a QR code through a UPI app, always make sure to check the name of the account holder.

3. If the name appears to be suspicious or incorrect, either reach out to the person you're trying to transfer funds or the official organization.

4. Do not even scan such codes for fun. They may contain spyware or malware which can spread into your device even without you initiating a transaction.

5. Always report such fraudulent posts so the platform can quickly take them down and others can be saved from falling for such scams.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 19:34 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled
GTA 6
GTA 6: Fan made Red Dead Redemption 2 concept trailer sparks frenzy among Rockstar enthusiasts
Nvidia gaming chip
Nvidia launches advanced gaming chip for China as it rushes to obey US export controls order
GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon