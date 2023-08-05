DDA Exam Schedule for multiple jobs announced; check 4 apps to prepare

Do you wish to work for the DDA? It is a government job. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has unveiled the examination timetable for a range of positions as per Advertisement No. 02/2023/Rectt. Aspiring candidates can access the comprehensive exam schedule on the official website, dda.gov.in.

The admit card for the recruitment exam will be announced soon. In accordance with the official notice, "The comprehensive examination schedule/e-Application Status Certificate and e-Admit Card issuance details will be uploaded on DDA's official website, www.dda.gov.in, at the appropriate time."

Exam Dates for Different Posts:

Check out the schedule for different posts in DDA recruitment drive:

1-Patwari: August 19, August 20, and August 26

2-Surveyor: August 26

3-Nabi Tehsildal: August 27

4-Legal Assistant: August 28

5-Architectural Assistant: August 28

6-Assistant Accounts Officer: August 28

The exam schedule for other positions (junior civil engineer, assistant section officer, and junior secretariat assistant) will be disclosed subsequently. The final merit list for all successful candidates for respective vacancies will be based on combined scores from the Computer Based Examination and interviews, if applicable.

For the latest updates, candidates are urged to regularly visit DDA's official website.

Apps to prepare for DDA recruitment exam

To be recruited in DDA, aspirants need to do a thorough preparation. There are various online apps for the preparation of DDA recruitment. You can check a few of them below:

Testbook: This app is helpful in assisting students in their preparation and aiding them to crack the various segments of the exam. It Offers practice questions, mock tests, and detailed solutions for competitive exams.

Adda247: It is one of the largest vernacular test prep platforms which caters to the learning needs of aspirants in more than 12 Indian languages.This app Includes video lectures, study notes, quizzes, and mock tests to help you prepare for different posts.

Unacademy: It offers live classes, recorded lectures, and study material for DDA recruitment exam preparation. The live and recorded lectures provided by this app are from top educators in India.

Byjus: This app offers Study material, textbooks, and PDF notes for exams. It also provides Question banks, Quizzes, previous year papers, and mock tests for regular practice.