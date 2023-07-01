Home Tech News DDA opens Online registration for 5,500 flats in Delhi; know how to apply

The DDA flats scheme focuses mainly on EWS and LIG categories

The wait is over for those who dream of having their own house in Delhi. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has opened the online registration process on 30th June for over 5,500 flats as part of its Phase IV housing programme. The scheme places a greater emphasis on the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories, according to senior DDA officials.

As per senior officials from the DDA, the housing scheme is placing greater emphasis on the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) and LIG (Lower Income Group) segments. The prices of flats in these categories have been determined, incorporating discounts. Individuals applying for booking and registration of EWS flats will be required to submit an income certificate for the entire family, indicating an income below Rs. 10 lakh.

The available flats include 40 High Income Group (HIG) flats in Jasola, 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats in Dwarka and Narela, as well as 900 EWS flats in Narela. Additionally, registration is open for a total of 4,400 LIG houses in Loknayak Puram, Rohini, Siraspur, and Narela.

To facilitate the application process, discounted flat prices have been set for EWS and LIG categories. Prospective buyers of EWS flats need to provide an income certificate demonstrating a family income of less than Rs. 10 lakh.

After July 10, interested applicants will have a five-day window to visit sample flats at each location and book their preferred unit.

Booking amounts vary based on the category of the flat: Rs. 50,000 for EWS, Rs. 1 lakh for LIG, Rs. 4 lakh for MIG, and Rs. 10 lakh for HIG.

Here are the steps to apply for the DDA Housing Scheme:

1-Visit the official website of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at www.dda.gov.in.

2-Fill out the online application form, providing personal information.

3-Upload the required documents along with the application form.

4- Once the form is completed and all documents are uploaded, proceed to pay the application fee.

By following these steps, interested individuals can apply for the DDA Housing Scheme and have a chance to secure a flat in Delhi.

