Devil Comet, 3 times bigger than Mount Everest, to make close approach to Earth

Scientists have found a comet which is three times bigger than Mt.Everest closing in on Earth and it will make a very close approach. It is been dubbed as the Devil comet.

Oct 20 2023, 16:10 IST
Devil Comet is to come close to Earth soon! Know its size, close approach and more. (NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery)
Are you someone who likes to catch beautiful sights out there in the sky including meteor showers or even a comet flyby? While meteor showers are frequent, comets are a rarity. If you do like such stuff, then know that 2024 will be the year for you as a massive comet named 12P/Pons-Brooks is going to make a very close approach to Earth. However, you will be stunned to know that the comet is much bigger than Mount Everest and scientists are calling it the Devil Comet as it is reported that it has the shape of “horns” on it. Know what scientists are saying about the comet.

Devil Comet's Close approach to Earth

According to a Live Science report, a comet named 12P/Pons-Brooks will make a close approach to Earth on April 21, 2024. The Devil comet has a size of 30 kilometres and it contains cryomagma which is made up of ice, dust and gas. On October 5 and 7, the Devil comet erupted, giving astronomers a rare glimpse of its two horns. Comet 12P is erupting for the second time since July 20, the first time in 69 years. Comet 12P is currently on its way to the inner solar system for its closest approach to the sun.

During its close approach, the comet will be visible to the naked eye however, if you want a clear sight then carrying a telescope would be helpful. After its close approach to Earth, the comet will then make its way to the outer solar system and it will not be seen until the year 2095. Experts say that the comet does not pose any threat to Earth yet and we do not need to brace ourselves for any impact.

As per reports, the 12P/Pons-Brooks or Devil Comet was first found by astronomer Jean-Louis Pons on July 12, 1812. This comet is among the 20 known comets with still-active ice volcanoes. Some experts are referring the shape of the Devil Comet with the Millennium Falcon spaceship from the film Star Wars.

