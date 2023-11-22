Devil Comet to make close approach to Earth very soon! Check what experts say

The year 2023 has been a year of rare space occurrences, never-seen views, and comets shining bright in the night sky. Now, we are approaching the new year and researchers have found a comet which could make a close approach to Earth in the coming months. A comet named 12P/Pons-Brooks may come very close to Earth which will enable sky gazers to even view it with the naked eyes or with the help of binoculars. Check what experts are saying about the newfound comet.

About comet 12P/Pons-Brooks

According to a Space.com report, the Devil comet, which is also named 12P/Pons-Brooks, could make a close approach to Earth and it has the capability to shine bright in the night sky in March 2024. The comet was first spotted by French astronomer Jean Louis Pons on July 21, 1812, near two constellations Camelopardalis and Lynx. Later, the comet was seen again in 1883 and 1953. Now, the comet has been in sight of the Lowell Discovery Telescope since June 10, 2020.

When 12P/Pons-Brooks is close to the sun's orbit, it is only about three-quarters of the Earth's distance from the Sun. The comet is referred to as Neptune's family of comets due to its similar characteristics and orbit with other three comets named 13P/Olbers, 23P/Brorsen-Metcalf, and the now defunct 20D/Westphal.

Currently, the comet is bright around magnitude 10.0 which makes it a clear sight for large telescopes. However, as it comes closer to the planet, its brightness will grow in the coming months. Scientists reported that the comet is experiencing brightness flare-ups. Now, it is expected to move slowly towards the southeast direction of the constellations of Lyra and Cygnus. It is expected to brighten up to magnitude 7 by the end of February. Later in the first week of March, it will travel through the boundaries of Andromeda and by the end of March, the brightness will reach magnitude 5, making it visible in the zodiacal constellation of Aries with the naked eye or binoculars.