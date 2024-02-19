 Did other stars reshape Earth's orbit? Check out these amazing stellar encounters | Tech News
Home Tech News Did other stars reshape Earth's orbit? Check out these amazing stellar encounters

Did other stars reshape Earth's orbit? Check out these amazing stellar encounters

Did passing stars alter Earth's orbit, shaping its climate? Astronomers reveal surprising findings on stellar encounters and their impact on our planet's history.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 22:05 IST
Stellar encounters
Stellar encounters, revealed in a recent study, reshape Earth's orbital history, challenging climate predictions. (Pexels)
Stellar encounters
Stellar encounters, revealed in a recent study, reshape Earth's orbital history, challenging climate predictions. (Pexels)

Astronomers have uncovered a celestial revelation: stars passing near our solar system have wielded a profound influence on the orbit of Earth as well as those of its its planetary companions. This cosmic dance, detailed in a study titled "Passing Stars as an Important Driver of Paleoclimate and the Solar System's Orbital Evolution" published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, challenges our understanding of Earth's history and even encompasses shifts in climate.

Stellar Perturbations and Climate Variability

Nathan A. Kaib, Senior Scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, leading the research with contributions from Sean Raymond at the Laboratoire d'Astrophysique de Bordeaux, highlights the significance of these stellar perturbations. "Perturbations- a minor deviation in the course of a celestial body, caused by the gravitational attraction of a neighboring body- from passing stars alter the long-term orbital evolution of the sun's planets, including Earth," Kaib explains, Phys.org reported.

The study emphasizes the crucial connection between Earth's orbital eccentricity and climatic variations seen in the geological record. For instance, during the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum 56 million years ago, Earth's temperature soared by 5-8 degrees Celsius. While previous theories attributed this to high orbital eccentricity, research reveals that passing stars introduce uncertainties, expanding the spectrum of possible orbital behaviors.

Simulations Unveil Stellar Impact on Orbital Trajectory

The simulations employed, akin to weather forecasting, have traditionally overlooked the impact of stars passing near the sun. As stars, including our sun, traverse the Milky Way Galaxy's center, they occasionally approach each other, termed stellar encounters. Most significantly, these simulations now include such events, revealing their potential to reshape our understanding of Earth's past orbital states.

The research sheds light on the role of giant planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune) as intermediaries between Earth and passing stars. Stellar passages perturb the orbits of these giants, subsequently influencing Earth's orbital trajectory. Incorporating stellar encounters into simulations unravels the complexity of past epochs, challenging our confidence in historical orbital reconstructions.

Notably, the study identifies a specific stellar passage by the sun-like star HD 7977, occurring 2.8 million years ago. This encounter, with varying observational uncertainties, holds the potential to reshape predictions of Earth's orbit beyond 50 million years ago. Kaib concludes, "Given these results, we must reevaluate past epochs in Earth's history and acknowledge the orbital uncertainties introduced by passing stars…."

Also, read these top stories today:

Bhai gets things done in India? Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai' moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Improving @work! Looking for an impactful work management tool to increase team productivity? Know how Smartsheet can help empower teams with effective collaboration tools. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Latest iPhone available with big discount! Within just a few months of launch, the Apple iPhone 15 is available with a massive discount. Check it out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.HR

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 22:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details
GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets