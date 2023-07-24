Home Tech News Disappointed! Sam Altman, Elon Musk review Oppenheimer, find it lacks crucial ingredient

Open AI CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk have expressed disappointment over Oppenheimer biopic's inability to inspire future physicists, sparking debates on cinematic impact.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 13:42 IST
Banners for director Christopher Nolan's new film, Oppenheimer, are seen on the Chinese Theater. (AFP)

The much-anticipated biopic documenting the life of Julius Robert Oppenheimer, the visionary responsible for the world's first atomic bomb, hit theaters last Friday. It is focused on the challenges faced by scientists during the Manhattan Project and delves into the complexities of quantum physics and advanced scientific concepts along with the depicton of human relationships under immense pressure. The film has garnered widespread acclaim, being hailed as a "masterpiece" by fans globally. But some are disappointed as one crucial element is missing - it fails to inspire.

Open AI CEO Sam Altman expresses disappointment

Taking to Twitter, Altman expressed his disappointment with the movie, stating that he had hoped it would ignite a passion for physics among young audiences, but, in his view, it "missed the mark" in accomplishing that goal. Underlining the critical necessity of such a movie, he added, "Let's get that movie made!". He did praise the film 'Social Network' for its ability to inspire aspiring startup founders.

Twitter owner Elon Musk echoed Altman's sentiment and responded with a simple "Indeed."

Despite these critical opinions, there were others who disagreed, using the opportunity to take swipes at AI, ChatGPT, and even 'Social Network'. One user commented on the latter, calling it “an unfortunately brilliant depiction of how innovative people can act in selfish, harmful ways and still get ahead.”

Another suggested an alternative version of the Oppenheimer movie, one that successfully inspires viewers to pursue physics while staying close to the original plot.

Alternate visions and calls for AI awareness

Furthermore, someone else proposed creating a movie that educates kids about the potential pitfalls of AI, highlighting the significance of understanding the consequences of rapidly advancing technology.

In short, the release of the Oppenheimer biopic has ignited diverse reactions, ranging from widespread acclaim to disappointment among influential figures in the tech world. While the film stands as a cinematic achievement, praised for its brilliance in storytelling and exploration of human ambition, it has also brought to light the challenge of inspiring the next generation of physicists and scientists. As discussions continue, it remains essential to find innovative ways to kindle curiosity and passion for scientific exploration among young minds, ensuring a bright future for the advancement of knowledge and technology.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets