Discover Tinder and Bumble's unknown features to boost your Valentine's Day dating experience

Valentine's Day is upon us, and what better time to delve into the world of online dating than now? In this digital age, dating apps like Tinder and Bumble have become go-to platforms for seeking love, companionship, or even just a casual connection. Whether you're a seasoned dater or new to the online dating scene, we've uncovered some lesser-known features of Tinder and Bumble that could enhance your Valentine's Day experience.

Tinder's Unknown Features:

1. Love Styles: Tinder's Love Style feature allows users to express their preferred ways of giving and receiving love, connecting them with others who share similar preferences, whether it's through compliments, gestures, time together, gifts, or physical touch.

2. Tinder Passport: With Passport, users can explore potential matches in any city by dropping a pin on the map, widening their dating pool beyond their current location.

3. Relationship Goals: Users can signal their intentions with the Relationship Goals feature, choosing from options like seeking a long-term partner, short-term fun, or simply making new friends, offering more control over who they connect with.

4. Tinder Matchmaker: Making dating a team effort, Tinder Matchmaker allows users to involve friends in the matchmaking process, gaining insights into potential matches suggested by friends.

5. Photo Verification: Authenticity is prioritised with Tinder's Photo Verification process, where users can verify their profiles with a selfie video, enhancing trust and increasing the chance of meaningful matches.

6. Does This Bother You?: This feature encourages users to report inappropriate conversations, leading to real-time warnings within the app and a safer dating environment.

7. Incognito Mode and Block Contacts: Users can maintain privacy with Incognito Mode, controlling who sees their profile, and block personal contacts they prefer not to encounter on the app.

Bumble's Unknown Feature:

Bumble Deception Detector: It is an AI tool designed to identify spam, scams, and fake profiles, prioritising safety and authenticity. Since its launch, Bumble has seen a significant reduction in reports of fraudulent accounts, demonstrating its effectiveness in creating a secure online space.

Lidiane Jones, CEO at Bumble said, "The online landscape has evolved significantly, and we see a growing concern about authenticity. Bumble Inc. was founded with the aim to build equitable relationships and empower women to make the first move, and Deception Detector is our latest innovation. We recognize that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever. We are being thoughtful about how to best use new models to reduce the anxiety of making connections and support our community, with AI standing as a main area of focus.”

This Valentine's Day, whether you're swiping on Tinder or Bumble, these hidden features could be the key to unlocking meaningful connections and making your online dating journey more rewarding.

