Disney takes on JioCinema, to stream cricket for FREE on app; India-Pak match too

In a big move that will please all cricket fans, Disney+ Hotstar will stream cricket tournaments free for you! This follows hard on the heels of the IPL cricket tournament being livestreamed for free by big rival Jio.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 09 2023, 23:12 IST
After the huge success of JioCinema with IPL 2023, Disney+ Hotstar is offering free livestreaming of two big cricket tournaments.
After the huge success of JioCinema with IPL 2023, Disney+ Hotstar is offering free livestreaming of two big cricket tournaments. (Reuters)

After big rival JioCinema livestreamed Tata IPL 2023 cricket tournament for free, Disney+ Hotstar has announced that it too will offer free livestreaming of major cricket tournaments in India via its app on mobile phones. The upcoming Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup events are confirmed to be livestreamed for free. Cricket fans can watch these cricket tournaments live via the Hotstar app.

The IPL livestream went so well that JioCinema logged a massive total viewership of 44.9 crore on its platform. During the final match of the IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, the OTT platform garnered 3.2 crore concurrent viewerships. Now, Disney+ Hotstar is looking to grab some eyeballs of its own through a similar freebie.

Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup schedule

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the 13th edition of the Men's Cricket is expected to be scheduled between 5th October, 2023 to 19th November, 2023. As per a report by CricBuzz, the hugely anticipated India vs Pakistan tie is expected to be played on October 15th. Although, the 2023 Asia Cup schedule is not official yet, the tournament is expected to be held in September 2023.

How to access FREE live streaming of Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

  • As Disney+ Hotstar has announced the free live streaming of the two thrilling cricket tournaments, you can access it in simple steps whenever the tournament starts.
  • All you need is to download the Disney+ Hotstar app from App Store or Play Store.
  • Log in with your email ID or mobile.
  • You don't need to subscribe to the OTT platform.

Enjoy the cricket!

First Published Date: 09 Jun, 22:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets