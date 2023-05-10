DM Replies to Emoji Picker, Elon Musk reveals new Twitter features

Billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday revealed that the portal has launched two new features in Direct Messages (DM) and more. These are DM Replies and a new Emoji Picker. Twitter users will now be able to reply to any message they will receive in their messages section. And with the help of the Emoji Picker, people will be able to react to messages with a wider range of emojis than before. Twitter has informed that its team is working on improving features like web support and better rendering for replies to media messages.

Informing about the same Twitter Support tweeted, "We're excited to launch two new features in Direct Messages today! Introducing DM Replies! You can now reply to any message you receive in DMs, making conversations smoother and more intuitive. We've also added a new Emoji Picker to DMs, allowing you to react to messages with a wider range of emojis than ever before. We are already working on improving these features - web support and better rendering for replies to media messages. More coming soon, and let us know what you think!"

Musk said that with the help of the latest version of the app, users will be able DM reply to any messages in the thread and not just the most recent ones. He also informed that the release of encrypted DMs V1.0 will be happening on Thursday, May 11.

he also referred to some of the features that will be added to Twitter soon including voice and video chat. These will enable people to talk to anyone anywhere in the world without exchanging their phone numbers.

"With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head. Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk tweeted.