DM support coming soon to 'Threads', says Adam Mosseri

Threads will soon get direct messaging (DMs) support to enhance user interactions on the microblogging platform, confirms Instagram chief Adam Mosseri.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 30 2023, 16:02 IST
Instagram Head announces upcoming DM support for 'Threads'. (Bloomberg)
Instagram Head announces upcoming DM support for 'Threads'. (Bloomberg)

In a bid to enhance the capabilities of its latest microblogging platform and thereby compete in a much better way with Elon Musk's X, the former Twitter, the new Meta platform Threads is set to introduce the direct messaging (DMs) functionality, allowing users to engage in conversations with their friends and followers in a much more engaging way. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, confirmed this development in a recent statement to the Washington Post. With Facebook and Instagram, other social media platforms under Meta's umbrella, already equipped with DM options, the integration into Threads should be a relatively smooth process, positioning it to compete with X on a much better footing.

According to the Washington Post report, Meta initially considered incorporating Twitter-like features into its existing platform, Instagram. However, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, envisioned a grander scale, leading to the inception of the standalone app, Threads.

The journey from concept to reality was swift, as Threads was unveiled within just months. The launch was met with tremendous enthusiasm, amassing over 100 million sign-ups in its first five days. Despite the impressive start, the platform experienced a significant decline in its user base afterward. Consequently, the company is working on stabilizing Threads to retain and grow its user community.

Continuing its evolution, Threads has been receiving regular updates. Recently, Meta introduced a post translation feature, a new follow tab, and various other enhancements. Looking ahead, Threads will receive further improvements, including the ability to chat with other Threads users directly within the platform, eliminating the need to navigate elsewhere for communication.

User Decline in Threads

On the other hand, In a recent Reuters report, it was disclosed that over half of the users who initially signed up for Threads have discontinued using the app since its launch. This information was shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg during an internal town hall meeting. Although he acknowledged that the app's retention rate was better than expected, Zuckerberg admitted it was not flawless.

Zuckerberg expressed his desire for higher user engagement, stating that ideally, it would be fantastic if a significant portion of the more than 100 million sign-ups remained active.

Nevertheless, Zuckerberg considered the decline in users as a normal occurrence. He remained optimistic about the app's future, believing that as Meta continues to introduce additional features, retention rates will improve over time.

To address the user decline, Meta is actively exploring methods to enhance retention. Chief Product Officer Chris Cox mentioned the possibility of incorporating retention-driving features, such as enabling Instagram users to access important Threads content seamlessly.

In short, while Threads experienced a drop in user numbers, Meta's leadership remains hopeful and committed to enhancing the app's appeal and engagement through strategic improvements.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 16:02 IST
    Trending Gadgets

