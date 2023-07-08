Home Tech News Do online MBA! Top 3 apps that can guide you towards a high salary and great job

Do online MBA! Top 3 apps that can guide you towards a high salary and great job

Pursuing an MBA could hold the key to your success. And here we list 3 apps that can help you get a high salary and dream job as well as instututes offering MBA courses.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jul 08 2023
Is an online MBA worth considering? Here are some institutes and apps offering online MBA programs. (Pexels)

Are you feeling trapped in your current job? Do you yearn to fast-track your career, but don't know where to begin? Whether you're a recent graduate or a seasoned professional, pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA) could hold the key to your success. An MBA is more than just a certification for your resume; it equips you with the skills for leadership roles and opens doors across various industries. And that means you get a high salary and your dream job at an early stage of your career.

The industry now demands a broader skill set beyond the traditional principles of management studies, indicating an imminent skill crisis. To counter this, the solution of the future has emerged: the online MBA.

Is an online MBA worth considering?

Online MBA programs are rapidly growing in popularity among working professionals and those seeking professional degrees without physically attending college. Prominent business schools like NMIMS, IIMs, IMT, Welingkar, XIMB, and others have embraced virtual classrooms as their preferred teaching mode, thanks to advancements in online technology.

Furthermore, online MBA degrees are now accredited by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Distance Education Bureau, ensuring their validity and credibility. This means that individuals working in companies or residing in areas lacking renowned business schools can pursue their MBA degrees from reputable universities without leaving their homes or offices.

Here are some institutes and apps offering online MBA programs:

1. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU): Established in 1985, IGNOU is the largest open university globally. It offers a UGC and DEB recognized 2-year online MBA program.

2. Amity University: Located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Amity University is a popular private university. It is UGC-approved and NAAC-accredited with an A+ grade. Amity provides online undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including an online MBA program.

3. Manipal University Jaipur: A private university situated in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Manipal University holds NAAC accreditation with a 3.28 rating. They offer a 24-month online MBA program with eight specialisations to choose from.

In addition to these institutions, several online platforms and apps offer MBA programs:

1. UpGrad: UpGrad is an online learning platform providing full-time, part-time, and executive MBA courses. It offers video lectures, case studies, quizzes, and study materials.

2. Coursera: Known for its wide range of online courses, Coursera collaborates with top universities worldwide to offer MBA programs. Their app provides access to video lectures, interactive exercises, and graded assignments.

3. Udacity: Udacity focuses on industry-focused programs called nanodegrees. Aspiring MBA students can benefit from their Business Administration nanodegree, which helps acquire new skills and advance careers.

With the rise of online MBA programs, individuals now have a flexible and accessible pathway to achieve success and propel their professional growth.

 

08 Jul, 11:51 IST
