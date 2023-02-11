    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Don't want to hear lengthy WhatsApp voice messages? Transcription feature coming

    Don't want to hear lengthy WhatsApp voice messages? Transcription feature coming

    WhatsApp users will soon get a transcription feature for lengthy voice notes. Wondering how it will work? Read on.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 11 2023, 22:52 IST
    Add style to your WhatsApp messages, do it this way
    WhatsApp
    1/6 Are you bored of seeing and using normal WhatsApp messaging format? The online messaging platform is providing you with the options to change the format of the text to Italic, Bold, Strikethrough and more. Want to try the new WhatsApp text format? Before that you need to know that once you change the style of the text, you will not be able to disable it. (HT_PRINT)
    image caption
    2/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Italic: In order to change the text inside your messages to Italic, you will have to place an underscore on both sides of the text. For example: _text_. (Reuters)
    image caption
    3/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Bold: If you want your text to be Bold, you need to place an asterisk on both sides of the text.For example- *text*. (Reuters)
    image caption
    4/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Strikethrough: To Strikethrough your message, you need to place a tilde on both sides of the text. Here is how- ~text~. (AP)
    WhatsApp
    5/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Monospace: Now in order to monospace your message, you will have to place three backticks on both sides of the text like this```text```. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 You can also use an alternative method to change the format of the text inside WhatsApp message on Android and iPhone. Android users can change the format of WhatsApp text by tapping and holding the text they are entering in the text field, then choose Bold, Italic, or More. You need to tap More to choose Strikethrough or Monospace. While, if you are an iPhone user then you need to tap the text you are entering in the text field, then Select or Select All then B_I_U. After this, you will have to choose Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, or Monospace. (HT_Print)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    WhatsApp transcription feature is meant only for iOS so far. (Divya / HT Tech)

    Have you ever experienced the annoyance of a lengthy voice message on WhatsApp that you don't have time to listen to and want to skip? If so, then a new transcription feature is on the way to solve this problem. Back in September 2021, WabetaInfo revealed that WhatsApp was working on a feature to transcribe voice notes, which would have made it more convenient to read if you couldn't listen to them. Sadly, due to some unexplained reasons, the development of this feature had been halted.

    Finally, the feature is on the way for WhatsApp users! In the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.73 update, WabetaInfo has discovered that WhatsApp has resumed work on this voice note transcribing feature. WabetaInfo also shared a screenshot, which showed that WhatsApp is developing an introduction screen to explain when the transcription is not available. It suggests that transcriptions are not generated when no speech is detected in the voice note or when the language is set differently.

    Transcriptions are done solely on the device by downloading the necessary language packs and are never shared with WhatsApp or Apple, ensuring that only you have access to the contents of your voice notes, the report added. However, it's worth noting that this feature may only be available on more recent versions of iOS for iPhones.

    When will you get this feature? WhatsApp tracker, the WabetaInfo confirmed that the ability to transcribe voice notes is currently under development and it will be released in a future update. Hence, you should keep an eye on the upcoming update.

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to fix an issue when sending documents. Apart from this, Meta-owned instant messaging app is rolling out some really cool features for status updates. Hence, you should update your WhatsApp now.

    How to update WhatsApp

    • Go to the Google Play Store and find WhatsApp Messenger or Apple App Store.
    • Then tap Update.
    • It will automatically update your WhatsApp to the latest version. Once it is updated, you will gradually find all the upcoming features.

    First Published Date: 11 Feb, 22:52 IST
