 DoT confirms no plans to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram amid telecom operators calls for oversight: Report | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News DoT confirms no plans to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram amid telecom operators calls for oversight: Report

DoT confirms no plans to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram amid telecom operators calls for oversight: Report

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced it will not regulate OTT communication apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. Here’s what you should know about.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 13:23 IST
DoT confirms no plans to regulate WhatsApp, Telegram amid telecom operators calls for oversight: Report
The DoT has confirmed it will not regulate communication apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. (Pixabay)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced it will not regulate over-the-top (OTT) communication apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram. This decision comes despite calls from telecom operators for regulation under the same-service, same-rule principle.

According to the Economic Times report, DoT officials clarified that the new Telecommunications Act does not apply to these apps. The definition of telecommunications under the Act does not encompass OTT services.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
40% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹89,999₹149,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Also read: Meet Pavel Durov, billionaire CEO of messaging app Telegram, arrested by French police

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This statement comes in response to requests from telecom operators who have been advocating for regulatory parity between communication apps and traditional telecom services.

Clarifications from Officials

An official from the DoT explained, “The definition of telecommunication under the new Act is complex and open to various interpretations. We expect clarity once all regulations under the Act are fully established.” The official further noted, “Currently, there are no plans to regulate OTT service providers.”

Also read: Reddit takes on Meta and Google by using ads based on topics — Not your data

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 outlines ‘telecommunication' as the transmission, emission, or reception of messages via wire, radio, optical, or other electromagnetic systems. This definition implies that a switch, separate from the network, must be used for message transmission. However, OTT services use data packets for communication, which are managed by telecom operators. Customers pay for these data packets, and telecom companies handle the transmission.

Also read: Apple computer sells for over 2.5 crore, here's what makes it extremely rare and valuable

Future Decisions on OTT Regulation

The official added that while the Act provides a broad definition of telecommunications, its primary focus is on licensed telecom operators. The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) will decide whether OTT apps should fall under the Digital India Act or another piece of legislation.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing private telecom operators, recently argued that OTT communication services should be included under the new Telecom Act as an access service.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 13:22 IST
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works check out best valorant crosshair codes and know how to set them up this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call iphone users get ios 17.6.1 update, likely to be last before ios 18 roll out: check what’s new windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them iphone ringtones written by grammy winning musician- know if you are using the similar ringtones death of the sun! know horrific way our sun will die how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window bitcoin scam: fraudulent cryptocurrency platform africrypt owners raees, ameer cajee vanish
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like
Gamescom 2024

Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network

OPPO Reno 12 Pro to come with Bluetooth calling feature that will let you make calls without network
best laptops for coding

10 best laptops for coding: From HP, Lenovo to Acer, unlock your programming potential
iQOO 12

iQOO anniversary offers on iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 9 Pro and more announced; Check details
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets