Download admit card for AIAPGET 2023 exam online; Check apps to help you prepare

Admit cards for AIAPGET have been released and can be downloaded from the official website of AIAPGET.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 15:55 IST
The online exam will be held on July 31.
View all Images
The online exam will be held on July 31. (Pexels)

Are you preparing for AIAPGET this year? The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for AIAPGET 2023, the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test. This exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate AYUSH courses for the academic session 2023-24, and it will take place on July 31, 2023. The exam will be held online.

Candidates who have applied for AIAPGET 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in. It is important to note that the admit card is issued provisionally, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility conditions. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their admit card safe for future reference.

How to download admit card?

To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official AIAPGET website and click on the "AIAPGET 2023 admit card" link available on the home page. They must enter their login details, including application form number and date of birth, and click on "submit". The admit card will be displayed on the screen, and candidates should carefully check all the details before downloading it. A hard copy of the admit card should be kept for future use.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if there is any discrepancy in the details on the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in.

AIAPGET 2023 is a single entrance examination for admission to postgraduate AYUSH Courses, including MD/MS courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy systems of medicine. This entrance test covers all India and state quota seats in AYUSH colleges, institutions, universities, and deemed universities across the country.

In order to prepare for AIAPGET 2023, there are various apps available. Some of these are given below.

Apps to help prepare for AIAPGET 2023:

AyurQuest -It is a go-to app for cracking Ayurveda Post Graduate Entrance (AIAPGET).

This app gives access to over 1000+ hours of audiovisual lectures delivered by experienced Post Graduate faculties specialized in all subjects and Samhitas, providing you with an in-depth understanding of Ayurveda concepts.

Ayurveda PG preparation app: This app helps you achieve your personal and professional goals with Ayurveda PG preparation. This app is designed to help you ace the AIAPGET exam. It provides comprehensive coaching to from experienced tutors.

CEET Ayurveda App: It is a user-friendly app offer curated multiple-choice questions in an engaging format, minimizing boredom and fueling your competitive spirit. It also offers Organized topic-wise and Samhitha-wise, our preparation materials streamline your study process, helping you achieve the best results in Ayurveda competitive exams.

AyuScholar ( E- School of Ayurveda ): It is an online platform for the aspirants of AIAPGET (Ayurveda). It aims to provide guidance and teachings to aspiring students. This app contains 600+ hours of video lectures containing the complete syllabus of AIAPGET.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 15:35 IST
