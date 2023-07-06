Home Tech News DU B.Tech admissions: Check top 5 preparation apps

DU B.Tech admissions: Check top 5 preparation apps

Delhi University B.Tech admissions: Know about the top 5 recommended preparation apps.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jul 06 2023, 18:53 IST
Delhi University has a B.Tech course and if you are interested in getting admission, then know about the 5 preparatory apps that will guide you to success. (Pexels)

Delhi University (DU) had recently added and is now providing three new B.Tech programmes: Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering. So, if you want to gain admission and want to give it a try next time, you will need to do the challenging JEE Mains exam. For this, there are several helpful apps available for preparation. Here are five highly recommended ones:

Best preparation apps

1. JEE Main Preparation: A free app that covers the complete JEE Mains syllabus, offering detailed lessons by toppers, structured question sets, and mock tests.

2. Toppr: An online practice and test series app that focuses on IIT JEE and AIPMT preparation. It provides real-time feedback to students and offers a vast question bank across Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology.

3. Byju's: The Learning App Byju's is a free competitive exam preparation app featuring video lessons by expert teachers. It covers various competitive exams, including IIT JEE, AIPMT, and CAT, and utilises predictive learning modules. Byju's has achieved four ranks in the top 100 of IIT in the past.

4. Unacademy: An online learning platform that offers video lectures, practice questions, and mock tests for JEE Main. It provides a comprehensive library of content created by expert teachers, along with live classes and doubt-solving sessions.

5. Khan Academy: A non-profit organisation offering free educational resources. Khan Academy provides a comprehensive JEE Mains preparation program, including video lectures, practice questions, and interactive exercises.

Remember to utilise these helpful apps to enhance your preparation for the B.Tech admissions at Delhi University.

In case you are eligible already, here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for DU Admission 2023 B.Tech programs:

DU has commenced the registration process for its newly launched B.Tech programs for this year. The deadline for submitting application forms is July 25. Eligible candidates can apply for the newly introduced B.Tech programs at engineering.uod.ac.in.

The registration-cum-allocation fee is a one-time, non-refundable payment that candidates must make during the registration procedure. The fee is 1500 for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS categories and 1200 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

To register, candidates need to provide their JEE (Main)-2023 application number, full name, and date of birth. After completing the registration process, candidates will gain access to their dashboard, where they can enter personal details, academic information, and program preferences. Seat allocation will be based on the preference order submitted by the candidates.

Step 1: Visit the official website engineering.uod.ac.n.

Step 2: Click on the "B.Tech Admission" link.

Step 3: Select "New Registration."

Step 4: Fill in the required details.

Step 5: Complete the application form and upload necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit your application by clicking the submit button. Print the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

06 Jul, 18:53 IST
