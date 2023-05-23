Home Tech News Elon Musk announces Picture-in–Picture, forward and back buttons for Twitter

Elon Musk announces Picture-in–Picture, forward and back buttons for Twitter

Elon Musk has announced 2 new features that will soon be coming to Twitter, including Picture-in-Picture and 15-second forward and back buttons.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 13:54 IST
Twitter
Twitter is set to get 2 new nifty features. (AP)
Twitter
Twitter is set to get 2 new nifty features. (AP)

Microblogging platform Twitter is all set to get several new features next week, owner and former CEO Elon Musk revealed recently. The new features include Picture-in-Picture mode as well as 15-second forward and back buttons for the Twitter media player. Musk revealed these features while responding to a Twitter user's comment, asking for the same. This announcement comes after Musk previously revealed 2 features, DM Replies and a new Emoji Picker, which arrived on May 10.

New features

A Twitter user going by @jtdaugh tweeted, “@elonmusk please add 15-second forward and back seek buttons while watching”. Musk, replying to this tweet, revealed, “Coming next week, along with pic in pic, so you can watch while scrolling”.

For the unaware, the Picture-in-Picture mode allows you to watch the media content on a small floating window, freeing up the rest of your screen so that you can keep an eye on other tasks. This feature had already been present on platforms like YouTube but will soon be available on Twitter as well. Along with PiP, 15-second forward and back buttons are also coming to the microblogging platform, allowing users to watch and skip media content with ease.

After this announcement, several other Twitter users also requested other features. One user, going by as @Erdayastronaut wrote below Musk's reply, “Please make it so when opening twitter on iOS it doesn't mute / pause whatever was playing in other apps. It keeps pausing my music / video / podcast and it's very annoying. It didn't used to do this.” While another user thanked Musk for these nifty features, “Thanks. Exactly this feature is one I too want and thought was lacking.”

On May 10, along with DM Replies and a new Emoji Picker, Musk also announced that Twitter will be getting voice and video chat. These will enable people to talk to anyone anywhere in the world without exchanging their phone numbers.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 13:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets