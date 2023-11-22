Elon Musk announces posts on X added to the Highlights tab will get a greater reach

Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) is going through advertising revenue troubles after many of its major advertisers such as Apple, IBM, Comcast, and others have pulled ads from the platform. But despite the hiccup, the platform continues to bring new features for the users. In a new announcement that came directly from Musk, the platform is introducing another way for its Premium subscribers to get a larger reach on the platform, this time with some strategic control over it. Musk has revealed that adding posts to the Highlights tab, which was introduced in August, will enable users to reach more users.

Announcing the new feature through a post on X, Musk said, “Posts on X that are added to your highlights tab will get greater reach”. At the same time, Musk warned the users from abusing the feature to farm engagement. “Unless you abuse the feature, in which case it will have no effect. Please use Highlights as intended to show your most important content. This tab is especially helpful for promoting replies,” he added.

Elon Musk adds engagement boost to posts in the Highlights tab

This new feature will allow Premium users and creators to be more selective with the posts where they want a bigger reach than usual. These could be brand collaborations, major announcements, or just a high-quality post or thread. Earlier, while the paid subscribers of X were promised a bigger engagement boost compared to the non-subscribers, the result was algorithm-dependent and users had no control over what could reach a certain impression margin.

As per Musk, this particular feature could be used to promote replies, which usually do not show up on the default tab on the home page of X, and which have less engagement and reach compared to a standalone post. But sometimes the replies could add important context, and information, or stop misinformation from spreading. This new feature will enable users to be rewarded for the effort they make on such replies.

In a separate post, Musk also announced that X will be donating revenue from ads and subscriptions associated with the Israel-Hamas conflict. He said, “X Corp will be donating all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza”.