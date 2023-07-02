Home Tech News Elon Musk changes Twitter forever, slaps limits on number of tweets you can read

Elon Musk changes Twitter forever, slaps limits on number of tweets you can read

Elon Musk has announced significant alterations to how users consume content on Twitter.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 09:18 IST
In Pics: Your Twitter has been changed forever by Elon Musk
Twitter
1/7 Twitter top officials fired: As soon as Musk took over Twitter, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. That was the first decision taken by Musk at Twitter. On Friday, Twitter also laid off 50 percent of its employees and Musk defended the step by saying that this is being done in an effort to place Twitter on a profitable path. (AFP)
Twitter
2/7 Charges for Blue Tick: Twitter users who want a verified account will now have to pay charges for the same as Twitter will now charge $8 for Blue Tick. Musk supported the decision by posting a number of tweets regarding the same. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter 'a revenue stream to reward content creators' while the company will not have to depend on advertisers. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
3/7 Twitter Content Moderation Council: Twitter will set up a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions. (AFP)
Twitter
4/7 Advertisers: General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some of the corporate companies who have distanced themselves from Twitter. Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter altogether. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
5/7 Changes to Twitter's homepage: Musk requested that users who have logged out of Twitter and visit the homepage of Twitter's site to be redirected to the Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by Verge. (REUTERS)
Twitter
6/7 Vine: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. (AP)
Twitter
7/7 Removal of Days of Rest: Days of Rest has been removed from the calendars of the Twitter employees. It can be known that the Days of Rest refers to the monthly days off to let employees rest and recharge. (AP)
Twitter
View all Images
Elon Musk implements tweet reading limits on Twitter to combat data scraping and manipulation. (AP)

Elon Musk has announced significant alterations to how users consume content on the platform. Musk took to the social media site on Saturday evening to reveal temporary limits on the number of posts users can read in a day, aiming to curb data scraping and system manipulation.

Under the new restrictions, verified accounts will be allowed to read up to 6,000 tweets per day, while unverified accounts will be limited to 600 tweets. New accounts will face even stricter constraints, with a daily limit of 300 tweets. Also, if anyone wants to see a tweet, he will have to login. Musk, on the other hand, promised that these restrictions would be gradually increased to 8,000 for verified accounts, 800 for unverified ones, and 400 for new unverified accounts.

Musk's decision came as a response to rampant data scraping and system manipulation observed on the platform.

Notably, on the same day, the attention from this was stolen by a Twitter outage that caused many users to troll Musk. The outage affected tens of thousands of users. Many were unable to access Twitter.

Outage monitor website Down Detector reported over 7,000 complaints about the Twitter downtime, with some users playfully urging Elon Musk to fix his "$44 billion app." Others humorously expressed their frustration with error messages like "rate limit exceeded."

Earlier on the same day, Twitter had taken the drastic step of restricting browsing access for users without accounts. Musk explained that this action was necessary due to the excessive data scraping, which significantly degraded the platform's service for regular users. He expressed dissatisfaction with having to deploy numerous servers on an emergency basis to cater to the needs of certain AI startups with inflated valuations.

While Twitter's decision to protect its data from being freely taken was understandable, critics argued that the move could have potential drawbacks. They raised concerns about reduced reach and exposure from external links/embeds, as well as privacy implications. Users hoped that a better long-term solution could be devised to address these issues without hindering user experience.

Why Musk did it

One of Musk's primary goals with the new post reading limits is to prevent AI tools from exploiting the platform. By imposing these restrictions, he aims to safeguard Twitter's data while ensuring a fair and equitable experience for all users.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 09:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets