Home Tech News Elon Musk changing Twitter’s name to X results in massive decline in app downloads

Elon Musk changing Twitter’s name to X results in massive decline in app downloads

A report highlights that after Twitter officially changed its name and logo on App Store and Play Store, it witnessed a major reduction in app downloads compared to other top social media apps.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 09:50 IST
X
Twitter’s app downloads see a decline after Elon Musk rebrands the platform to X. (AFP)
X
Twitter’s app downloads see a decline after Elon Musk rebrands the platform to X. (AFP)

Rebranding exercises are complicated. While the actual name and logo change is the easy part, acclimatizing consumers to the new brand identity is the difficult bit. Recently, we saw Google attempt this when it decided to merge Google Duo with Meet, making them the same app. For months, Google kept both apps available even when it opened in a common interface. Then, it slowly began notifying users about the shift and the eventual merger took place. On the other hand, we have X (formerly Twitter) which completed its entire rebranding process in three days. And a report now reveals that it may have resulted in a hit to the app's download numbers.

Eric Seufert, an analyst, posted different graphs on his X account and highlighted the impact Twitter faced in app downloads after changing its name and logo. The graph took a daily download count for top social media apps to check Twitter's performance against other similar apps. He also said, “Twitter has seen a dramatic decrease in its Top Downloaded chart position across both platforms since the app was renamed to X”.

Twitter witnesses fall in app downloads following name change

The data is shocking. In both the App Store for iOS and Play Store for Android, Twitter posted boast-worthy numbers till July 31, the last day when the Twitter name and the logo were seen on the application marketplaces. But a major downtick was noted from August 1, the day the platform officially switched to X.

There are reasons for it as well. The company spent no time or effort, apart from in-app messaging to let people know that Twitter was now X. While searching for Twitter does show X, the lack of similarity between the logos and name, as well as no mention of the word ‘Twitter' within the app page, makes it very difficult for a user who has not been up-to-date with the entire rebranding to even know that they are the same platforms.

“My hypothesis is that, while the terminally online are entirely aware of Twitter's rebrand to X, most consumers aren't, and their searches for "Twitter" on platform stores surface ads and genuine search results that are in no way redolent of Twitter. This is unrecognizable,” Seufert added.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 08:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets