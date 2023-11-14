Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk promises “major update” in recommendation algorithm of X to highlight smaller accounts

Elon Musk promises “major update” in recommendation algorithm of X to highlight smaller accounts

X will get a big upgrade to its recommendation algorithm that will potentially give a big boost to smaller accounts in gaining engagement on the platform, reveals Elon Musk.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 14:33 IST
Icon
Elon Musk X
Elon Musk has said that the next open-source algorithm change for X will bring delight to smaller accounts. (AFP)
Elon Musk X
Elon Musk has said that the next open-source algorithm change for X will bring delight to smaller accounts. (AFP)

Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter) has recently revealed that the recommendation algorithm of the platform will be receiving a major update, which will result in a visibility boost for small accounts and posts outside of a user's friends and followers network. Lately, X has been receiving new features at an accelerated rate, many of which are targeted towards attracting creators to post original content. This new algorithm change is believed to be a similar attempt by the social media platform.

Musk posted on X, “A major update to the recommendation algorithm is rolling out over the next few days. This will help surface smaller accounts and posts outside of your friend-follows network. As always, this will be made open source and undergo continuous improvement”. While a date for the rollout of the features has not been mentioned, it can potentially be released by the end of this week. A gradual rollout is expected, meaning users across the globe will slowly be introduced to this algorithm change.

X to give a boost to smaller accounts with algorithm change

Musk did not mention any definite number that will categorize an account as “small” to be eligible for this push. However, several reports have mentioned that this is likely aimed towards creators, which means the lower ceiling will be kept at a considerably high point so that individual accounts with a few hundred to a couple of thousand followers do not end up spamming user timelines.

X has also added other features to become more creator-friendly in the last few months. These include posting longer text and video posts, editing posts, ad revenue sharing, and more. In fact, in September, CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed in a post that the company has paid out nearly 20 million dollars to creators.

As per a leak from X's recent all-hands meeting with employees, Musk revealed that the company is working on features around segments such as live streaming, audio/video calling, recruitment, news distribution, banking, shopping, dating, and possibly more.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 14:21 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon