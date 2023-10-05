Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk removes headlines from articles shared on X to ‘improve the aesthetics’

Elon Musk removes headlines from articles shared on X to ‘improve the aesthetics’

X is no longer showing headlines on articles shared on the platform on its iOS app. The change comes a month after Elon Musk said he wanted to do this to improve the aesthetics of the platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 09:11 IST
Icon
X
On the left, X on iOS without headlines accompanying link preview. On the right, X on Android where the headline can still be seen. (X)
X
On the left, X on iOS without headlines accompanying link preview. On the right, X on Android where the headline can still be seen. (X)

X (formerly Twitter) has added another change to the iOS app version of its platform which might frustrate many users. The app has stopped showing headlines on the articles and other pages shared via URL to the platform in some regions. This means when a user shares a URL, it will only show the lead image of the web page and the domain name. As a result, users who follow Twitter accounts of news outlets and individuals who share the same will now face a tough time understanding what the content is about. Reports reveal that this change has directly come from company owner Elon Musk.

As per a report by The Verge, Musk has been focusing on boosting engagement on the platform, and in an attempt to do so, he has been asking users to post more content on X. He has also urged journalists to create their own brand and to post directly to X and earn revenue through the platform, which could be another reason to sideline links shared to the platform that could take users away and onto a different website.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Elon Musk removes headlines from X

As per the report, the change has only been seen on the iOS app version of the platform, while Android and the website continue to show the headline alongside the lead image. However, it is unlikely that this change will be restricted to iOS, and eventually it is expected to take effect on all the different versions of the platform.

And the reason for that appears to be that the decision comes directly from the owner of the company. A little over a month ago, Musk replied to a tweet that reported on X planning to remove headlines from links and said, “This is coming from me directly. Will greatly improve the esthetics (sic)”.

Yesterday, while responding to a post that reported on falling referral numbers to news sites from social media platforms like Facebook and X, Musk said, “Our algorithm tries to optimize time spent on X, so links don't get as much attention, because there is less time spent if people click away. Best thing is to post content in long form on this platform”.

So, this is clearly the direction Musk intends to take when it comes to building a more engaged platform. However, it remains to be seen how the users who follow social media platforms as a way to stay connected with news and prefer to read the headlines before clicking on a link adapt to this sudden change.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 09:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon