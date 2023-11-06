Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk rolls out Grok chatbot; know what it means and its connection with Mars

Elon Musk rolls out Grok chatbot; know what it means and its connection with Mars

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI has introduced Grok, an enigmatic chatbot that has a cosmic connection. Explore the intriguing story behind the word Grok and its link to Musk's enduring fascination with Mars.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 15:42 IST
Icon
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's AI creation Grok and its connection with Mars is a reflection of his pioneering spirit in AI and space exploration. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's AI creation Grok and its connection with Mars is a reflection of his pioneering spirit in AI and space exploration. (REUTERS)

Elon Musk's venture into the realm of artificial intelligence has taken a curious turn with the recent unveiling of his latest AI creation, Grok chatbot. While the name may raise eyebrows, it's not entirely unexpected given Musk's penchant for unconventional names, as evinced by his children's unique names. However, there's a deeper meaning behind Grok, and it's intimately tied to Musk's enduring fascination with Mars - the Red Planet.

Decoding Grok

Renowned tech industry commentator and former Microsoft strategist, Robert Scoble, recently shed light on the significance of Grok by engaging with GPT-4 to decipher its meaning. "Hmm, Elon Musk calls his new AI 'grok.' So what does 'grok' mean?," he posted.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Fascinatingly, it has emerged the term 'grok' originates from Robert A. Heinlein's 1961 science fiction novel, "Stranger in a Strange Land." In the context of the book, 'grok' is a Martian word that encapsulates a profound understanding, wherein the observer becomes an integral part of the observed. Scobie revealed that it signifies a merging, a blending, a transcendence of identities, resulting in a deep and almost metaphysical comprehension. He posted this on X, "In the context of the book, "grok" is a Martian word that means to understand something or someone so completely that the observer becomes a part of the observed—to merge, blend, intermarry, lose identity in group experience. It's a deep, almost metaphysical understanding."

In modern parlance, particularly within tech and geek culture, 'grok' has evolved to signify an intuitive or empathic understanding, establishing a profound connection with someone or something. It implies empathizing so deeply that it feels as if you become one with the subject. This term is often invoked to convey a profound level of comprehension, whether in the realms of software programming, technology, or complex subject matter.

Grok' and the SpaceX Connection

The resonance between 'Grok' and Mars becomes apparent when considering Musk's ambitious endeavors with SpaceX. His aerospace company has been steadfastly working towards the goal of landing a spacecraft on the Martian surface, with Musk himself stating that it could become a reality within the next three to four years. The reference to 'Martian word' takes on a poignant significance in this context.

Notably, Musk introduced the world to his vision of space travel with the unveiling of the "Interplanetary Transport System" during the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, back in 2016. At that juncture, he projected SpaceX's first uncrewed Mars landing in 2022, with plans for a human-crewed flight by 2024.

The 'Grok' chatbot is a glimpse into Musk's insatiable curiosity and penchant for innovation, mirroring his overarching mission to explore and understand the cosmos. Just as his children bear names like X Æ A-Xii (X for short), Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (Y for short), and Tau Techno Mechanicus (Circumference/Diameter), 'Grok' joins the ranks of Musk's unconventional nomenclature.

For now, Grok chatbot is slated to be accessible to a select group of individuals, with Musk's vision extending to making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers in the future.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Nov, 15:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon