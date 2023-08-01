Elon Musk’s new X logo atop Twitter HQ removed amid complaints from local residents

X's (formerly known as Twitter) rebranding celebrations were cut short after just a week when the giant X logo atop the company's headquarters in San Francisco was seen being removed. The logo, which was erected rapidly after the new brand name and the logo was announced by company owner Elon Musk, had become an eyesore for many local residents and officials who filed complaints with the city, as per a report. With the logo being removed, it is not known whether it will be replaced with a different one or not.

It was first reported by CNBC, which spotted that the X logo was being removed by workers on Monday. Within hours, the entire logo was gone. The latest reports from the scene stated that the logo was not present when checked at 1 PM EDT (10:30 PM IST). The report also highlights that as many as 24 different complaints were received by the San Francisco's Department of Building Inspections. The complaints said that the logo was put up without a permit, was unsafe, and was a nuisance.

Twitter's giant X logo removed

It appears that Twitter was staving off inspections by San Francisco officials. According to one such complaint by city officials that was reviewed by The Verge, Twitter repeatedly refused to allow access to its roof and told the officials that it was a “temporary lighted sign for an event”.

However, many complaints sent by the local residents pointed out some serious concerns about the logo. In one such incident, some pictures were posted on Twitter that showed that the logo structure was supported by sandbags.

Some also shared videos of the logo over the weekend, where extremely bright lights could be seen pulsing and moving across the logo. The intensity was so high that some neighbors even complained they had to permanently keep their blinds on.

The communications director for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection and City Planning, Patrick Hannan, told The Verge that a notice of violation was issued to the owner of the building after the department receives complaints of structural safety and illumination.

He also revealed that fines will be imposed on the owner of the building for not procuring “building permits for the installation and removal of the structure” as well as to cover the costs for the department's inspection and investigation.