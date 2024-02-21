Elon Musk’s X Briefly Bans Alexey Navalny Widow’s Account From Platform

Yulia Navalnaya's account on Elon Musk's X social-media service was briefly suspended, a day after it was used to help her challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin over the death of her husband. The widow of opposition leader Alexey Navalny accused Putin of killing him in a video posted on her X account on Monday. That came as she announced she was taking over Navalny's role as opposition leader after his death in a remote Russian prison colony on Friday.

Her profile page showed an “account suspended” message on Tuesday and an explanation that the service suspends accounts that violate the platform's rules. Shortly after, the account appeared online again.

X said in a post on the site that Navalnaya's account was mistakenly flagged by a “defense mechanism against manipulation and spam.” The company said it plans to update the program and had unsuspended the account when it became aware of the error.

The account was both flagged and suspended by X's automated systems, and then reinstated following a human review, a company spokesperson later confirmed. The account triggered several of X's signals for spam: It was a new account created this month, had a significant increase in followers in a short amount of time and originated from a high-risk country, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Navalny's mother, Lyudmila, appealed to Putin to order the release of her son's body, which authorities have kept hidden since his death at the Arctic IK-3 prison colony on Friday.

“I have not been able to see him for five days. They have not given his body to me and haven't even told me where he is,” she said in an online video posted Tuesday and recorded in front of the prison colony. “I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin, because the solution to this problem depends only on you. Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexey's body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way.”

Also, read other top stories today:

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium color options. Know what the latest rumor says. Dive in here.

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are skeptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

AI Set to Be A Big Tech Monopoly! For all the competition that was spurred by the launch of ChatGPT, most new players will likely fold. The costs of doing business are too high for them to survive on their own, leaving Google, Microsoft in full control. Check it all out here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!