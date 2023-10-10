Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk’s X gets a new feature; Users can block replies from unverified accounts

Elon Musk’s X gets a new feature; Users can block replies from unverified accounts

Another new feature has been added to Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), where now users can lock their posts so that unverified accounts will not be able to reply to them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 13:43 IST
Icon
X new feature
This new addition to X is being looked at as a reply paywall which means a basic feature like replying to posts is being taken away from those who do not pay for the X Blue subscription. (X)
X new feature
This new addition to X is being looked at as a reply paywall which means a basic feature like replying to posts is being taken away from those who do not pay for the X Blue subscription. (X)

X (formerly Twitter) has now added a new feature, which is being deemed controversial by a section of the users. The Elon Musk-owned social media platform now lets users restrict the replies to a post to only those who are verified by X, meaning they have the $7.99 monthly subscription. At the moment, X has not made it the default option, and ‘everyone can reply' is still set as default unless the user changes it. Some users are calling this feature a ‘paywall' to reply to posts, something which is considered a basic feature for social media platforms.

The feature was announced earlier today by the official account of X, and it posted, “you can now limit replies to verified users” along with an image that showed the option using which unverified accounts can be locked out. Some users have mentioned that this feature has been introduced only to strong-arm users into buying the premium subscription, which was introduced almost a year ago by Musk as a paid verification that comes with the blue checkmark.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

One user commented, “It's going to be very hard to be on this platform without a verified badge”.

X adds a reply lock for unverified accounts

There are some arguments that highlight the futility and potentially harmful consequences of this feature. One of the main reasons why this feature was added was to combat the ongoing bot issue on the platform, where many posts are infested with bot replies to either troll a post, spread misinformation, or just promote something.

However, as has been seen in recent times, bots are also getting verified by X Premium and have been seen flaunting the blue checkmark, which nullifies the objective of this feature. In addition, a large majority of the platform still continues to be unverified. By restricting a post to just verified accounts, its visibility and engagement will both take a hit, which will in turn impact the revenue that an account can generate for both the company and for itself.

Lately, Musk and company CEO Linda Yaccarino have been pushing heavily to increase the base of X Premium subscribers. In a meeting with debt holders recently, Yaccarino revealed that X has begun testing three different tiers of its proposed premium subscription, namely, Basic, Standard, and Plus. There will be subscription tiers with lower price tags to make it more lucrative for people who are not willing to pay $7.99 a month.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 13:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon