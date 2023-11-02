Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk’s X to roll out pinned hashtags in Communities; Check out this exciting benefit

A new feature may soon be introduced to Elon Musk-owned X. Group admins will be able to pin hashtags within Communities to organize the space better. Check details of this exciting update.

Know all about the new pinned hashtag feature that is soon coming to X. (Unsplash)
We recently found out about X owner Elon Musk's plans to turn the social media platform into an “everything app”, after his speech from the all-hands meeting with the employees was leaked. He talked a lot about Communities, highlighting that it is growing at a rapid pace. Perhaps to double down on that growth, X will soon get another new feature in Communities. This new feature, pinned hashtag, will allow group admins to pin certain hashtags at the top and allow users to follow a certain topic within the group.

AndroidAuthority found a string of codes with the latest version of X for Android, where this hidden feature was found. The feature not being present at the moment could be due to the developers deactivating it to conduct tests, or to later release with additional lines of codes to improve/fix the feature. It could also mean that the feature was discarded and the code was just not deleted. However, for now, it is exciting information for those who regularly use Communities.

X could get pinned hashtag in Communities

X, at present, already supports pinned hashtags in Communities. However, group admins do not play a role in it. These are auto-picked from current active posts and are displayed in the order of most popular to least popular.

However, as per the codes, it is clear that a manual action is required to pin hashtags, which would indicate that group admins might get this power to pick which hashtags they want to pin or remove.

As per the report, the update should roll out soon, however, the date for it is not known.

Apart from this, Musk also announced a bunch of new features at the meeting that can soon come to X. The first on the list is the audio/video calling feature on X, which, while an upgrade, still comes under the ambit of social media. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and Signal already offer them. With or without the ‘everything app', this is a feature that will be appreciated by the users.

Musk also highlights the improvements done in video streaming. Vertical scrolling, long video uploading, and an improved algorithm are some of the changes the company has made in the last few months, and it has improved the platform.

 

