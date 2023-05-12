Home Tech News Elon Musk takes Executive Chair and CTO position at Twitter, hires new CEO

Elon Musk takes Executive Chair and CTO position at Twitter, hires new CEO

Elon Musk appoints a new CEO for Twitter while assuming the roles of Executive Chair and CTO to address concerns over the platform's direction and promote a healthier online environment.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2023, 08:49 IST
In Pics: Your Twitter has been changed forever by Elon Musk
Twitter
1/7 Twitter top officials fired: As soon as Musk took over Twitter, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. That was the first decision taken by Musk at Twitter. On Friday, Twitter also laid off 50 percent of its employees and Musk defended the step by saying that this is being done in an effort to place Twitter on a profitable path. (AFP)
Twitter
2/7 Charges for Blue Tick: Twitter users who want a verified account will now have to pay charges for the same as Twitter will now charge $8 for Blue Tick. Musk supported the decision by posting a number of tweets regarding the same. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter 'a revenue stream to reward content creators' while the company will not have to depend on advertisers. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
3/7 Twitter Content Moderation Council: Twitter will set up a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions. (AFP)
Twitter
4/7 Advertisers: General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some of the corporate companies who have distanced themselves from Twitter. Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter altogether. (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
5/7 Changes to Twitter's homepage: Musk requested that users who have logged out of Twitter and visit the homepage of Twitter's site to be redirected to the Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by Verge. (REUTERS)
Twitter
6/7 Vine: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. (AP)
Twitter
7/7 Removal of Days of Rest: Days of Rest has been removed from the calendars of the Twitter employees. It can be known that the Days of Rest refers to the monthly days off to let employees rest and recharge. (AP)
Twitter
View all Images
In November, Musk had announced his intention to reduce his role in Twitter (REUTERS)

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced on Thursday that he has hired a new chief executive for Twitter. Musk did not disclose the name of the replacement but shared his excitement about the appointment, stating that the new CEO will begin in approximately six weeks. As part of the transition, Musk will take on the positions of Executive Chair and CTO, overseeing product development, software, and system operations.

This move aims to alleviate concerns among Tesla investors who have expressed worries about Musk's extensive involvement in Twitter, diverting his attention from the electric vehicle company and SpaceX, the aerospace manufacturer he also leads. Following the news, Tesla's stock experienced a 2.4 percent surge in trading volume.

In November, Musk had announced his intention to reduce his role in Twitter and search for a new leader to manage the social media platform but had not previously disclosed any potential candidates. Upon assuming ownership of Twitter in October, Musk swiftly implemented significant changes, including the removal of Parag Agrawal, the previous CEO, and other top executives. In November, he also downsized the company by laying off half of its workforce.

As a self-proclaimed advocate of free speech, Musk expressed his concern on taking over Twitter as a means to prevent the platform from becoming a breeding ground for hate and divisiveness. He emphasized his commitment to combating spam bots, an area of contention with Twitter's board.

First Published Date: 12 May, 08:42 IST
