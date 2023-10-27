Icon
Home Tech News Elon Musk Tells X Staff New Products Will Challenge YouTube, LinkedIn

Elon Musk Tells X Staff New Products Will Challenge YouTube, LinkedIn

Executives at X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, said they see YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors while pursuing new business lines in video and hiring.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 13:23 IST
Icon
Elon Musk says blocking feature on X ‘makes no sense’ to him
Elon Musk
1/7 Elon Musk, the CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has tweeted that he wants to eliminate the platform's 'block' feature. Musk made this decision in response to a query from a user, where he sought user opinions on the preference between muting and blocking. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/7 In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk clarified that the blocking feature will be discontinued, except for direct messages, while muting will remain an available option. (Bloomberg)
image caption
3/7 On Friday, Musk shared a message, stating, "The 'block' feature is being completely removed, except for its use in direct messages. It simply doesn't make sense," commented the billionaire. (REUTERS)
image caption
4/7 Muting vs. blocking: According to a report by Bloomberg, muting an account will still allow users to avoid seeing posts from that account. However, muted accounts will retain the ability to respond to the user's posts, share them with their own followers, add commentary, and send direct messages. (AFP)
image caption
5/7 User concerns: Blocking, which has long served as a fundamental security measure on X, has raised concerns among users about potential increases in online harassment following its removal. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 One user reacted to Musk's tweet and replied, "Don’t go there. No one is entitled to other people’s posts. People should be able to block whoever they want". (Pexels)
image caption
7/7 A series of transformations: Some of the significant alterations implemented under Musk's leadership include substantial workforce reductions, replacing the traditional verification program with the $8 per month Twitter Blue subscription, rebranding the company from Twitter to X, and introducing new features such as live streaming. (AP)
Elon Musk
icon View all Images
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, closed a $44 billion deal to take Twitter private on Oct. 27, a year ago. (AFP)

Executives at X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, said they see YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors while pursuing new business lines in video and hiring.

Owner Elon Musk and Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino called out the two sites during an all-company meeting Thursday to commemorate one year since Musk's takeover of Twitter Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter. The duo also referenced ambitions to create a news wire service called XWire, which would rival Cision's PR Newswire, the person said, asking not to be identified as the discussion was private.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The meeting was the first time Musk and Yaccarino have addressed the entire company together, the person said. Yaccarino was hired as X's CEO in May and joined from NBCUniversal, where she was in charge of advertising and partnerships.

Musk, the world's richest man, closed a $44 billion deal to take Twitter private on Oct. 27, a year ago. He quickly fired most of the social platform's executives and cut or sparked resignations from most of the staff. Advertisers fled the platform and have showed reluctance to come back. Both Musk and Yaccarino have touted record amounts of time being spent on the platform, and count 500 million users — though by some third-party estimates, there are fewer people logging in than this time last year. 

While Yaccarino has focused on relationships with advertisers, Musk has concentrated on overhauling the product by touting premium subscriptions, changing the meaning of account “verification” and relying on a crowd-sourced fact-checking system called Community Notes. 

It's unclear what X's YouTube, LinkedIn and PR Newswire competitors will look like, and the executives provided scant details.

In a joint internal memo sent to X staff, seen by Bloomberg News, Musk and Yaccarino said the company is “now positioned for growth” and cited a “decade's worth of innovation in just 12 months” on the platform. 

The executives also discussed X's payments ambitions during the talk with staff, adding in the memo that financial tools will “give people and businesses more opportunities.”

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 13:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon