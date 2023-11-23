Elon Musk to launch xAI's animated AI chatbot 'Grok' next week

In a move to enhance user experience, Elon Musk, owner of X, has confirmed the imminent release of the AI chatbot, Grok, exclusively for X Premium+ subscribers. Musk hinted at the upcoming integration, asserting that Grok would be available to Premium+ users starting next week. A recent revelation by app researcher Nima Owji showcased images indicating the seamless addition of Grok to X's online application, accessible through twitter.com/i/grok. Screenshots hinted at invitations for non-Premium+ subscribers to upgrade in order to gain access to Grok, with one displaying a text entry box labelled "Ask Grok '' for user interaction.

Grok's Unique Persona

AI Chatbot Grok, introduced to a select group of testers on November 4, emerges as Musk's response to existing AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard. Positioned as a key element within X's expansive social network, Grok is anticipated to draw in a broader user base, TechCrunch reported.

Promoted by Musk-owned startup xAI, Grok is touted as a more animated and humorous alternative to its competitors. The AI chatbot is expected to respond to unconventional and "spicy" queries, setting it apart in terms of personality. However, Grok's distinctiveness extends beyond its character; the X platform grants it real-time information access, potentially elevating its responsiveness.

This strategic introduction aligns with X's recent efforts to revamp its Premium service, now divided into three tiers: the existing $8 per month X Premium subscription, a $3 per month Basic subscription retaining ads, and a $16 per month Premium+ subscription eliminating all ads from the For You and Following feeds. The platform overhaul also includes the Creator Hub, allowing users to monetize their content and offer subscriptions to their audience.

A Bid to Diversify X's User Base

Grok's exclusive availability in the Premium+ tier aims to entice a broader audience, beyond content creators, possibly compensating for X's recent loss of advertisers amid concerns over antisemitic content and controversial actions by Musk.

Notably, Grok's debut coincides with a tumultuous week at rival AI startup OpenAI, witnessing the hiring of President Greg Brockman and CEO Sam Altman by Microsoft. Altman's reinstatement as CEO concluded the week of upheaval at OpenAI.