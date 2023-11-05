Icon
Elon Musk's xAI tool Grok is ChatGPT clone? Know the big difference

Elon Musk’s new AI model Grok will be available to the premium subscribers on the X platform.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 13:13 IST
XAI's Grok AI tool has been trained to deny sensitive requests, but as Elon Musk pointed out, do it with a dash of humor. (REUTERS)

After ChatGPT stole the AI thunder initially, followed by tools from Google, Microsoft, and others, billionaire Elon Musk, who was initially involved with OpenAI, has rolled out his own artificial intelligence "system" that is available to a limited audience only. Musk's xAI is looking to cover up all the space in the tech world and do that rapidly as it is playing catch up with the rest of the tech world. And for that, he has now unveiled xAI's Grok system. However, even though he was involved in the development of ChatGPT, there is a lot of catching up to do, especially as content creators are cracking down on these AI bots scraping their data. Musk himself has objected to other bots scraping X data.

The introduction of ChatGPT had left everyone stunned and a number of other AI chatbots can now be seen on the web. Now, with Musk stepping into this field, the competition is bound to heat up even further.

Grok is currently in its Beta phase. It will be available to all the premium members of the X platform, after it comes out of the Beta version. On Saturday, he posted, "As soon as it's out of early beta, xAI's Grok system will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers". However, when it will be made available to the public is not known yet.

And since there is a link between Elon Musk and ChatGPT, what better way to look at Grok than by comparing it with that chatbot?

Grok AI model vs ChatGPT

Elon Musk revealed that this AI model is different from other Large language models. In a post on the X platform, Elon Musk shared that Grok can access the X platform in real time. Musk shared, “Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models.”

However, over and on top of that, there is another massive difference that Musk pointed out in his post. He added, "It's also based & loves sarcasm. "

And then he added the proviso, "I have no idea who could have guided it this way." Importantly, ChatGPT would have to be asked to respond in a witty manner and would not do so on its own initiative.

One massive difference that Musk highlighted was about the kind of questions that Grok will answer or choose not to. According to the image posted by the Tesla tycoon, Grok does not accept sensitive questions. In effect, it will refuse to answer illegal questions. In the image, the AI chatbot was asked for the steps to make cocaine. The chatbot rejected the request by adding sarcasm to the answer, which is quite impressive.

Getting into the mood, Musk himself provided a screenshot as an example of this humor.

ChatGPT is quite different from this AI model in other aspects too. The initial version of this chatbot was not able to access the internet in real time and it could also not access the latest happenings as its reach was capped.

Grok pricing

So, what is the cost involved? xAI's Grok system will be accessible to all X Premium subscribers. There are 2 X subscription plans available at the moment. The pricey one is available at $16 per month. It offers an ad-free experience. The plain vanilla subscription is priced at $3 per month.

Can you get it?

While there is no timeline for the lay public to get it, one user requested access from Musk by saying, "How refreshing. Please grant me access to this.

Notably, Musk responded by saying, "Ask, and you shall receive."

Elon Musk's AI venture, xAI was launched in July.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 10:53 IST
