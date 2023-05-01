End of spam calls? TRAI AI spam filter to bring relief to telecom users

If you are tired of dealing with spam calls and messages, then know that the annoying spam calls are about to end. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced fresh regulations starting today May 1, 2023. It is designed to find a solution to these undesirable calls. TRAI's move promises to safeguard consumers in India from fraud and harassment in the telecom sector.

According to reports, TRAI's newly introduced regulations require Indian telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to incorporate AI spam filters in their call and SMS services. These filters will be programmed to detect and prevent fraudulent and promotional calls and messages from various sources, which are frequently employed by scammers to cheat customers out of their money. The goal is to address the increasing volume of spam messages and calls that cause disturbance and inconvenience to customers.

Apart from the AI filter, TRAI has ordered telecom companies to discontinue sending promotional calls to 10-digit mobile numbers, which are frequently exploited by spammers and scammers. Additionally, the government has encouraged telcos to incorporate a Call ID feature that displays the caller's name and photo on the mobile phone screen, allowing customers to identify the caller.

Will telecom companies implement the AI tool?

Major telecom firms such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have committed themselves to follow the mandate and will install AI filter services. Airtel has already verified this in an official statement, while Jio is anticipated to introduce the service shortly.

Despite this announcement, there have been certain reports that says some companies are apprehensive about using AI spam filter technology because of privacy concerns. However, there is currently no clear information available on this matter.

Meanwhile, to block spam calls permanently, activating the DND (Do Not Disturb) service on your mobile number is an option. This service can help you avoid some or all telemarketing calls. If you want to activate it, here's how to do it.

How to activate DND on your phone