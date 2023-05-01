Home Tech News End of spam calls? TRAI AI spam filter to bring relief to telecom users

End of spam calls? TRAI AI spam filter to bring relief to telecom users

No more spam calls! TRAI has ordered telecom companies in India to use AI spam filters in their call and SMS services.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 21:39 IST
Calling
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have confirmed to implement the AI filter service. (Unsplash)
Calling
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have confirmed to implement the AI filter service. (Unsplash)

If you are tired of dealing with spam calls and messages, then know that the annoying spam calls are about to end. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced fresh regulations starting today May 1, 2023. It is designed to find a solution to these undesirable calls. TRAI's move promises to safeguard consumers in India from fraud and harassment in the telecom sector.

According to reports, TRAI's newly introduced regulations require Indian telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL to incorporate AI spam filters in their call and SMS services. These filters will be programmed to detect and prevent fraudulent and promotional calls and messages from various sources, which are frequently employed by scammers to cheat customers out of their money. The goal is to address the increasing volume of spam messages and calls that cause disturbance and inconvenience to customers.

Apart from the AI filter, TRAI has ordered telecom companies to discontinue sending promotional calls to 10-digit mobile numbers, which are frequently exploited by spammers and scammers. Additionally, the government has encouraged telcos to incorporate a Call ID feature that displays the caller's name and photo on the mobile phone screen, allowing customers to identify the caller.

Will telecom companies implement the AI tool?

Major telecom firms such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have committed themselves to follow the mandate and will install AI filter services. Airtel has already verified this in an official statement, while Jio is anticipated to introduce the service shortly.

Despite this announcement, there have been certain reports that says some companies are apprehensive about using AI spam filter technology because of privacy concerns. However, there is currently no clear information available on this matter.

Meanwhile, to block spam calls permanently, activating the DND (Do Not Disturb) service on your mobile number is an option. This service can help you avoid some or all telemarketing calls. If you want to activate it, here's how to do it.

How to activate DND on your phone

  • Open your Message app and send START to 1901.
  • This will send you a list of categories with their codes from your service providers, such as banking, hospitality, real estate, education, health, and more.
  • You will need to choose the code for the particular category to block the messages.
  • Once you do so, you will get a confirmation message.
  • Note: You will have to wait for 24 hours before the DND service is activated.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 21:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets