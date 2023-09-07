Home Tech News EU challenges Apple, Microsoft in new push to rein in big tech dominance

EU challenges Apple, Microsoft in new push to rein in big tech dominance

Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. face fresh investigations from European Union regulators as part of the bloc’s landmark digital markets clampdown, which could end up forcing significant changes in how the firms do business in the region.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 07 2023, 07:20 IST
5 best Rakhi gift ideas for your siblings: Apple Watch to Galaxy Buds, check them all out
image caption
1/5 Apple Watch Series 8: This smartwatch comes with a lot of new and amazing features like an innovative sensor that provides the user with insights about their health and wellness, measuring blood sugar levels and empowering you with a workout designed to keep you fit. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 PLAYFIT DIAL 3:  The digital watch has incredible features like a 1.8” big inches display with built-in superfast Pedometer, sleep monitor and a blood sugar level monitor and AI based technology. The battery on this watch lasts up to 5 days. It’s the perfect gift for your Tech-savvy Sibling. (Amazon)
Zeb-Envy: Zebronics’s newest product Envy is a wireless-Bluetooth connected headphone that adds a complete charm to your listening experience designed for comfort for long hours. These headphones also feature high-quality audio, a bright set of RGB LED lights and detachable mi. This headphone also is supported with a Digital AI assistant.
3/5 Zeb-Envy: Zebronics’s newest product Envy is a wireless-Bluetooth connected headphone that adds a complete charm to your listening experience designed for comfort for long hours. These headphones also feature high-quality audio, a bright set of RGB LED lights and detachable mi. This headphone also is supported with a Digital AI assistant. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 BoAt Rockerz 255 Pro+: These speakers have an amazing lasting battery life and great sound quality that comes with bass made for extreme comfort and music enthusiasts. Rockerz pro+ is also resistant to both heat and water.
image caption
5/5 Galaxy Buds Live:  These are made with a good quality of sound with deep and spacious quality, and a battery that lasts all day long. They are also limited-edition earbuds with a unique design with reflecting curves, an eye-catching design and rose glow tint. (Samsung)
Apple Inc.
View all Images
The Apple Inc. logo is seen in the lobby of New York City's flagship Apple store January 18, 2011 (REUTERS)

Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. face fresh investigations from European Union regulators as part of the bloc's landmark digital markets clampdown, which could end up forcing significant changes in how the firms do business in the region.

The likes of Alphabet Inc.'s Google Search, Apple's App Store and Amazon.com Inc.'s marketplace are among a list of 22 services that fall under the EU's Digital Markets Act, revealed on Wednesday. Now companies including Bytedance Ltd.'s TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook have six months to fall in line with the new rules or challenge them in the EU court.

However, the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, said it needed more time to investigate whether Microsoft's Bing, Edge and Advertising services and Apple's iMessage should be exempt from the new rules. The probe will not result in a fine.

For its part, Microsoft argues that Bing is too small a competitor to Google so should be exempt, while Apple says it doesn't have the data available to calculate the number of iMessage users.

The commission has also opened a probe to examine whether Apple's iPad operating system should be included in the regulation.

The new rules — which come into force in March — will impose a rigid regime on firms whose practices have previously resulted in billions of euros in fines and tax orders from the watchdog.

It will be illegal for certain platforms to favor their own services over those of rivals. They'll be barred from combining personal data across their different services, prohibited from using data they collect from third-party merchants to compete against them, and will have to allow users to download apps from rival platforms.

“We remain very concerned about the privacy and data security risks the DMA poses for our users,” Apple said.

“We're extremely disappointed that no market investigation was conducted prior to this decision and are evaluating our next steps,” a TikTok spokesperson said in an email.

The new obligations could result in iPhone users being able to download apps from rival app stores, Meta being barred from combining user data between Facebook and Instagram without obtaining permission, and see Google prohibited from favoring its own search verticals — like Shopping — in its general search results.

“We are finally reining in the economic power of six gatekeepers, giving more choice to consumers and creating new opportunities for smaller innovative tech companies,” said Thierry Breton, the EU's internal market commissioner.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU's long-time antitrust chief, on Tuesday announced she is taking leave from commission as she pursues a bid for the Presidency of the European Investment Bank.

Microsoft said in statement that it welcomes investigation into some of its services that it described as “challengers in the market.”

Google and Meta spokespeople said the firms would would review Wednesday's decision, while Amazon said the firm is “committed to delivering services that meet our customers' requirements within Europe's evolving regulatory landscape.”

In July, the commission announced that several platforms had notified the EU they meet thresholds to be designated as a so-called gatekeeper, which includes having a sales across the bloc of at least €7.5 billion ($8.2 billion) or a market capitalization of €75 billion and above.

Platform services are also required to have more than 45 million monthly active end-users and more than 10,000 yearly active business users in the EU, to fall under the rules.

EU officials are expecting their decisions to be taken to court in cases that'll likely be drawn out for years.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 07:20 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Online Scam
2 techies duped out of Rs. 34 lakh in like-and-share scam! Protect yourself, check these 5 tips
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 31: Know how to play Team Death Matches like a pro; check tips
online scams
Man loses Rs. 18 lakh in online job scam: Stay safe with these 5 tips
online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Starfield
Microsoft gambles big on Hollywood-esque 'Starfield' video game
BGMI
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is new BGMI brand ambassador
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Highly anticipated upcoming games of 2023: Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets