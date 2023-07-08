Home Tech News EU Users Find Ways to Download Meta’s Unavailable Threads App

EU Users Find Ways to Download Meta’s Unavailable Threads App

Verified accounts for French media companies Le Figaro and Liberation were posting on the app the day it went live on Thursday as well as left wing French lawmaker Francois Ruffin, who deleted an initial post.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 07:36 IST
Threads
German football club RB Leipzig and French peer Saint-Etienne also started posting on Threads, as well as a verified account for Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga. (REUTERS)
Threads
German football club RB Leipzig and French peer Saint-Etienne also started posting on Threads, as well as a verified account for Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga. (REUTERS)

European football teams, media like Le Monde and Agence France-Presse and other organizations on the continent have found a way to get Meta Platforms Inc.'s new Threads app, even though the company hasn't launched it in the European Union. 

Verified accounts for French media companies Le Figaro and Liberation were posting on the app the day it went live on Thursday as well as left wing French lawmaker Francois Ruffin, who deleted an initial post. German football club RB Leipzig and French peer Saint-Etienne also started posting on Threads, as well as a verified account for Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga.

Threads, which according to Mark Zuckerberg had already garnered more than 30 million users after it went live on Thursday morning, won't be available in app stores in the 27 European Union countries while the company works out how the bloc's regulations around data use will affect the app, a person familiar with the matter has said. 

Still, there are other ways of getting access, such as connecting to the US App Store for the iPhone users, or an Android package kit. Also known as APKs, these programs let Android users download apps manually that aren't on their Google Play store. 

“Our subscribers are all French, it is not complicated to join the app”, said Mickaël Frison, who handles social networks for French daily Liberation. “It is a matter of days or weeks before politicians start to join if the conversation happens there.”

Representatives for the other media groups and football clubs didn't respond to requests for comment. Ruffin didn't respond to a request for comment. Real Madrid didn't immediately respond on behalf of Camavinga. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 07:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick
iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets